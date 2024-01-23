Boost immigration instead of cutting taxes, Sunak told by Treasury officials

The documents were presented to Mr Sunak’s senior team before he became prime minister

Treasury officials advised Rishi Sunak that cutting taxes would have little impact on growing the economy and he should instead focus on boosting immigration.

According to leaked Treasury documents presented to Mr Sunak’s senior team in late 2022 before he became prime minister, civil servants said personal tax cuts would have a “low impact” on boosting growth despite coming at a “medium fiscal cost”.

The Treasury documents were presented to Mr Sunak shortly after Liz Truss sparked a market panic by announcing unfunded tax cuts during her mini-Budget.

High-skilled immigration and changing planning rules to build more homes would both have a “high impact” on the economy with a “low” fiscal cost, the papers seen by Bloomberg said.

Tory backbenchers said on Tuesday the documents showed that Treasury civil servants cannot be trusted to boost growth.

A source close to the Prime Minister said: “Advisers advise and ministers decide. This advice was wrong but ministers disregarded it, decided to cut taxes, and have been proven right.

“So voters have a choice between tax-cutting Conservatives or £28bn tax rises with Labour this year.”

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, cut National Insurance by 2p in the autumn, and is expected to cut income tax or inheritance tax in his March Budget.

Number 10 said at the time, in late 2022, that tax cuts would not help the economy because inflation was too high.

But now they say reduced inflation has made tax cuts affordable with price rises falling from their peak of 11pc in 2022 to 4pc in December.

Sir John Redwood, who served as the head of Margaret Thatcher’s Downing Street policy unit, said the documents showed that the Treasury was “very wrong”.

“Two really bad ideas have come out of the Treasury here,” he said. “More migration does not boost per capita incomes, it keeps wages down and puts a big increase on public expenditure to provide services and housing.

“Cutting taxes of the right kind will bring inflation down, promote growth and stimulate rising real incomes. The Treasury seems to work on a model that says higher taxes always raise more revenue, where they can actually bring down revenue by deterring investment, and underestimates the way in which cutting the right taxes can.

Story continues

“They are very wrong on the economic impact of plenty of low-wage migration, which gets in the way of productivity, training and more investment.”

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former business secretary, added: “Immigration does not boost GDP per capita growth, which is what actually makes us better off, and the Treasury’s support for mass migration has actually made us individually less well off.

“In terms of tax cuts, if you look at the US economy after Trump’s budget and the UK economy after Lawson’s tax-cutting budget, both of them boom. Allowing individuals to keep and spend more of their own money is a good way to grow the economy – as individuals spend their own money better than governments do.”

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) warned in November that while the economy was now larger than its pre-Covid size, this has been driven by a higher population amid a surge in net migration.

GDP per head is still roughly 0.6pc below its pre-pandemic peak, official figures show.

Weak economic growth despite higher levels of net migration means that growth per person probably kept falling at the end of last year, the watchdog said in November.

The OBR predicts that net migration to the UK will only fall to 400,000 this year. This is more than 100,000 more than it projected in March.

The Treasury’s top civil servants could face questions from MPs about the leak as early as Wednesday.

Senior officials including Permanent Secretary James Bowler will appear in front of the Treasury Select Committee as part of the cross-party committee’s ongoing scrutiny of Downing Street.

Mr Bowler and deputies Beth Russell and Cat Little will answer questions about the Treasury’s role in Whitehall and shaping policy, which could include questions on its assumptions about the key drivers of economic growth.

The Civil Service is already under increasing pressure, with the Chancellor planning to save £1bn a year by cutting the workforce by 63,000 people.

Mr Hunt has suggested that improving public sector productivity could enable him to cut taxes.

