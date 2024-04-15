How to Boost Your Income from the Median Household Income to the Top 5% in Your State

Heather Taylor
12 min read
0
Anchiy / iStock.com
Anchiy / iStock.com

How much money would your household need to make to be in the top 5% of the highest-earning households in your state?

To determine the answer to this question, GOBankingRates reviewed figures in the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the US Census Bureau. Factors identified in each state include their median household income, the amount necessary to earn to make up the top 5% of income, the difference between median incomes and the top 5% and the percentage that the top % of earners make which is more than the median income.

Ranked in alphabetical order, see how much you would need to boost your household income to be in the top 5% of high earners.

Learn More: How Can You Withdraw Money From a Bank Account? 3 Ways To Know
Read Next: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Alabama

  • Median household income: $59,609

  • Top 5% of income: $370,977

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $311,368

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 522.35%

Try This: Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth a Ton
Learn More: I’m a Bank Teller: 3 Times You Should Never Ask For $100 Bills at the Bank

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Median household income: $86,370

  • Top 5% of income: $424,278

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $337,908

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 391.23%

Discover More: 7 Things To Know If You Withdraw More Than $10,000 From Your Checking Account

dszc / Getty Images
dszc / Getty Images

Arizona

  • Median household income: $72,581

  • Top 5% of income: $435,414

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $362,833

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 499.90%

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Median household income: $56,335

  • Top 5% of income: $377,043

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $320,708

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 569.29%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • Median household income: $91,905

  • Top 5% of income: $613,602

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $521,697

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 567.65%

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Median household income: $87,598

  • Top 5% of income: $507,181

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $419,583

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 478.99%

Explore Next: Suze Orman: 3 Ways To Prepare for the Upcoming Financial Pandemic

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Median household income: $90,213

  • Top 5% of income: $656,438

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $566,225

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 627.65%

BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Median household income: $79,325

  • Top 5% of income: $442,860

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $363,535

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 458.29%

Tanarch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Tanarch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

District of Columbia (DC)

  • Median household income: $101,722

  • Top 5% of income: $719,253

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $617,531

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 607.08%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

  • Median household income: $67,917

  • Top 5% of income: $476,546

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $408,629

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 601.66%

Check Out: 10 of the Most Valuable Pennies

RobHainer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RobHainer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • Median household income: $71,355

  • Top 5% of income: $455,439

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $384,084

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 538.27%

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Median household income: $94,814

  • Top 5% of income: $500,183

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $405,369

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 427.54%

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Median household income: $70,214

  • Top 5% of income: $402,743

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $332,529

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 473.59%

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Median household income: $78,433

  • Top 5% of income: $78,433

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $425,537

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 542.55%

For You: 9 Bills Frugal People Don’t Pay

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Median household income: $67,173

  • Top 5% of income: $381,422

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $314,249

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 467.82%

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Median household income: $70,571

  • Top 5% of income: $386,152

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $315,581

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 447.18%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Kansas

  • Median household income: $69,747

  • Top 5% of income: $415,875

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $346,128

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 496.26%

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Median household income: $60,183

  • Top 5% of income: $380,726

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $320,543

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 532.61%

Trending Now: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Median household income: $57,852

  • Top 5% of income: $384,432

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $326,580

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 564.51%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Median household income: $68,251

  • Top 5% of income: $396,205

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $327,954

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 480.51%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

  • Median household income: $98,461

  • Top 5% of income: $540,934

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $442,473

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 449.39%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Median household income: $96,505

  • Top 5% of income: $617,199

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $520,694

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 539.55%

Be Aware: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

benkrut / iStock.com
benkrut / iStock.com

Michigan

  • Median household income: $68,505

  • Top 5% of income: $406,657

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $338,152

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 493.62%

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Median household income: $84,313

  • Top 5% of income: $476,290

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $391,977

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 464.91%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Mississippi

  • Median household income: $52,985

  • Top 5% of income: $333,597

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $280,612

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 529.61%

amolson7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
amolson7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Median household income: $65,920

  • Top 5% of income: $404,080

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $338,160

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 512.99%

Explore More: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto
leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Median household income: $66,341

  • Top 5% of income: $411,205

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $344,864

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 519.84%

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Median household income: $71,722

  • Top 5% of income: $420,169

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $348,447

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 485.83%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Median household income: $71,646

  • Top 5% of income: $449,872

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $378,226

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 527.91%

Pierre-Olivier Valiquette / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pierre-Olivier Valiquette / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Median household income: $90,845

  • Top 5% of income: $485,660

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $394,815

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 434.60%

For You: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Jersey

  • Median household income: $97,126

  • Top 5% of income: $613,494

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $516,368

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 531.65%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Median household income: $58,722

  • Top 5% of income: $353,104

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $294,382

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 501.31%

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Median household income: $81,386

  • Top 5% of income: $621,301

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $539,915

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 663.40%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Median household income: $66,186

  • Top 5% of income: $429,071

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $362,885

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 548.28%

Trending Now: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Median household income: $73,959

  • Top 5% of income: $418,541

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $344,582

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 465.91%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Median household income: $66,990

  • Top 5% of income: $403,750

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $336,760

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 502.70%

JTSorrell / Getty Images
JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Median household income: $61,364

  • Top 5% of income: $377,724

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $316,360

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 515.55%

Strekoza2 / Getty Images
Strekoza2 / Getty Images

Oregon

  • Median household income: $76,632

  • Top 5% of income: $448,649

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $372,017

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 485.46%

View More: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Median household income: $73,170

  • Top 5% of income: $454,639

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $381,469

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 521.35%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Median household income: $81,370

  • Top 5% of income: $453,192

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $371,822

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 456.95%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Median household income: $63,623

  • Top 5% of income: $408,138

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $344,515

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 541.49%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • Median household income: $69,457

  • Top 5% of income: $392,724

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $323,267

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 465.42%

Trending Now: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Tennessee

  • Median household income: $64,035

  • Top 5% of income: $418,421

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $354,386

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 553.43%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

  • Median household income: $73,035

  • Top 5% of income: $464,859

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $391,824

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 536.49%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Utah

  • Median household income: $86,833

  • Top 5% of income: $463,437

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $376,604

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 433.71%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vermont

  • Median household income: $74,014

  • Top 5% of income: $405,333

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $331,319

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 447.64%

Find Out: The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Median household income: $87,249

  • Top 5% of income: $531,035

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $443,786

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 508.64%

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Median household income: $90,325

  • Top 5% of income: $544,518

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $454,193

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 502.84%

DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DavidByronKeener / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Median household income: $55,217

  • Top 5% of income: $329,620

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $274,403

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 496.95%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • Median household income: $72,458

  • Top 5% of income: $403,055

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $330,597

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 456.26%

For You: ​ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Cities To Buy a House in 2024

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Median household income: $72,495

  • Top 5% of income: $407,646

  • Difference between top 5% and median income: $335,151

  • Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 462.31%

Methodology: These figures are all found in the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the US Census Bureau. All data is up to date as of April 10, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How to Boost Your Income from the Median Household Income to the Top 5% in Your State

Advertisement

Recommended Stories