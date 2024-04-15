How to Boost Your Income from the Median Household Income to the Top 5% in Your State

Anchiy / iStock.com

How much money would your household need to make to be in the top 5% of the highest-earning households in your state?

To determine the answer to this question, GOBankingRates reviewed figures in the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the US Census Bureau. Factors identified in each state include their median household income, the amount necessary to earn to make up the top 5% of income, the difference between median incomes and the top 5% and the percentage that the top % of earners make which is more than the median income.

Ranked in alphabetical order, see how much you would need to boost your household income to be in the top 5% of high earners.

Alabama

Median household income: $59,609

Top 5% of income: $370,977

Difference between top 5% and median income: $311,368

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 522.35%

Alaska

Median household income: $86,370

Top 5% of income: $424,278

Difference between top 5% and median income: $337,908

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 391.23%

Arizona

Median household income: $72,581

Top 5% of income: $435,414

Difference between top 5% and median income: $362,833

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 499.90%

Arkansas

Median household income: $56,335

Top 5% of income: $377,043

Difference between top 5% and median income: $320,708

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 569.29%

California

Median household income: $91,905

Top 5% of income: $613,602

Difference between top 5% and median income: $521,697

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 567.65%

Colorado

Median household income: $87,598

Top 5% of income: $507,181

Difference between top 5% and median income: $419,583

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 478.99%

Connecticut

Median household income: $90,213

Top 5% of income: $656,438

Difference between top 5% and median income: $566,225

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 627.65%

Delaware

Median household income: $79,325

Top 5% of income: $442,860

Difference between top 5% and median income: $363,535

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 458.29%

District of Columbia (DC)

Median household income: $101,722

Top 5% of income: $719,253

Difference between top 5% and median income: $617,531

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 607.08%

Florida

Median household income: $67,917

Top 5% of income: $476,546

Difference between top 5% and median income: $408,629

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 601.66%

Georgia

Median household income: $71,355

Top 5% of income: $455,439

Difference between top 5% and median income: $384,084

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 538.27%

Hawaii

Median household income: $94,814

Top 5% of income: $500,183

Difference between top 5% and median income: $405,369

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 427.54%

Idaho

Median household income: $70,214

Top 5% of income: $402,743

Difference between top 5% and median income: $332,529

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 473.59%

Illinois

Median household income: $78,433

Top 5% of income: $78,433

Difference between top 5% and median income: $425,537

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 542.55%

Indiana

Median household income: $67,173

Top 5% of income: $381,422

Difference between top 5% and median income: $314,249

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 467.82%

Iowa

Median household income: $70,571

Top 5% of income: $386,152

Difference between top 5% and median income: $315,581

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 447.18%

Kansas

Median household income: $69,747

Top 5% of income: $415,875

Difference between top 5% and median income: $346,128

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 496.26%

Kentucky

Median household income: $60,183

Top 5% of income: $380,726

Difference between top 5% and median income: $320,543

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 532.61%

Louisiana

Median household income: $57,852

Top 5% of income: $384,432

Difference between top 5% and median income: $326,580

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 564.51%

Maine

Median household income: $68,251

Top 5% of income: $396,205

Difference between top 5% and median income: $327,954

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 480.51%

Maryland

Median household income: $98,461

Top 5% of income: $540,934

Difference between top 5% and median income: $442,473

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 449.39%

Massachusetts

Median household income: $96,505

Top 5% of income: $617,199

Difference between top 5% and median income: $520,694

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 539.55%

Michigan

Median household income: $68,505

Top 5% of income: $406,657

Difference between top 5% and median income: $338,152

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 493.62%

Minnesota

Median household income: $84,313

Top 5% of income: $476,290

Difference between top 5% and median income: $391,977

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 464.91%

Mississippi

Median household income: $52,985

Top 5% of income: $333,597

Difference between top 5% and median income: $280,612

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 529.61%

Missouri

Median household income: $65,920

Top 5% of income: $404,080

Difference between top 5% and median income: $338,160

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 512.99%

Montana

Median household income: $66,341

Top 5% of income: $411,205

Difference between top 5% and median income: $344,864

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 519.84%

Nebraska

Median household income: $71,722

Top 5% of income: $420,169

Difference between top 5% and median income: $348,447

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 485.83%

Nevada

Median household income: $71,646

Top 5% of income: $449,872

Difference between top 5% and median income: $378,226

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 527.91%

New Hampshire

Median household income: $90,845

Top 5% of income: $485,660

Difference between top 5% and median income: $394,815

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 434.60%

New Jersey

Median household income: $97,126

Top 5% of income: $613,494

Difference between top 5% and median income: $516,368

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 531.65%

New Mexico

Median household income: $58,722

Top 5% of income: $353,104

Difference between top 5% and median income: $294,382

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 501.31%

New York

Median household income: $81,386

Top 5% of income: $621,301

Difference between top 5% and median income: $539,915

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 663.40%

North Carolina

Median household income: $66,186

Top 5% of income: $429,071

Difference between top 5% and median income: $362,885

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 548.28%

North Dakota

Median household income: $73,959

Top 5% of income: $418,541

Difference between top 5% and median income: $344,582

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 465.91%

Ohio

Median household income: $66,990

Top 5% of income: $403,750

Difference between top 5% and median income: $336,760

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 502.70%

Oklahoma

Median household income: $61,364

Top 5% of income: $377,724

Difference between top 5% and median income: $316,360

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 515.55%

Oregon

Median household income: $76,632

Top 5% of income: $448,649

Difference between top 5% and median income: $372,017

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 485.46%

Pennsylvania

Median household income: $73,170

Top 5% of income: $454,639

Difference between top 5% and median income: $381,469

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 521.35%

Rhode Island

Median household income: $81,370

Top 5% of income: $453,192

Difference between top 5% and median income: $371,822

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 456.95%

South Carolina

Median household income: $63,623

Top 5% of income: $408,138

Difference between top 5% and median income: $344,515

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 541.49%

South Dakota

Median household income: $69,457

Top 5% of income: $392,724

Difference between top 5% and median income: $323,267

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 465.42%

Tennessee

Median household income: $64,035

Top 5% of income: $418,421

Difference between top 5% and median income: $354,386

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 553.43%

Texas

Median household income: $73,035

Top 5% of income: $464,859

Difference between top 5% and median income: $391,824

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 536.49%

Utah

Median household income: $86,833

Top 5% of income: $463,437

Difference between top 5% and median income: $376,604

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 433.71%

Vermont

Median household income: $74,014

Top 5% of income: $405,333

Difference between top 5% and median income: $331,319

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 447.64%

Virginia

Median household income: $87,249

Top 5% of income: $531,035

Difference between top 5% and median income: $443,786

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 508.64%

Washington

Median household income: $90,325

Top 5% of income: $544,518

Difference between top 5% and median income: $454,193

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 502.84%

West Virginia

Median household income: $55,217

Top 5% of income: $329,620

Difference between top 5% and median income: $274,403

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 496.95%

Wisconsin

Median household income: $72,458

Top 5% of income: $403,055

Difference between top 5% and median income: $330,597

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 456.26%

Wyoming

Median household income: $72,495

Top 5% of income: $407,646

Difference between top 5% and median income: $335,151

Percentage top 5% of earners make more than median income: 462.31%

Methodology: These figures are all found in the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the US Census Bureau. All data is up to date as of April 10, 2024.

