How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils-Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important.

Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling short can come with negative consequences. Investors might want to try to capture stronger returns by finding positive earnings surprises.

2 Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist

The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information. The ESP is calculated by comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the percentage difference between the two giving us the Zacks ESP figure.

The last thing we will do today, now that we have a grasp on the ESP and how powerful of a tool it can be, is to look at a qualifying stock. Marathon Petroleum (MPC) holds a Zacks Rank #3 at the moment and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $2.33 a share 29 days away from its upcoming earnings release on January 30, 2024.

MPC has an Earnings ESP figure of 1.66%, which, as explained above, is calculated by taking the percentage difference between the $2.33 Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29.

MPC is one of just a large database of Oils-Energy stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is HF Sinclair (DINO).

HF Sinclair, which is readying to report earnings on February 23, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $1.24 a share, and DINO is 53 days out from its next earnings report.

For HF Sinclair, the percentage difference between its Most Accurate Estimate and its Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 is 1.94%.

Because both stocks hold a positive Earnings ESP, MPC and DINO could potentially post earnings beats in their next reports.

