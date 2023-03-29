Next signals Britain’s inflation crisis is coming to an end

Next retailer chief Lord Simon Wolfson

Next has signalled Britain's inflationary crisis may be nearing an end, after it said it will not be raising prices by as much as expected.

The retailer, seen as a bellwether for the sector, said it was now expecting to push through “materially lower” price rises later this year. It is preparing to increase prices by 7pc in the first half of 2023, and then by 3pc in the second half. It had previously said it would be raising prices by 8pc in the first half and another 6pc in the second half.

The company said price rises within its own business had started to ease, including buying costs and shipping fees which Next said had significantly reduced.

Talk of inflationary pressures starting to ease will come as a boost for shoppers and the retail industry, which has been battling sliding sales.

Figures out from the Office for National Statistics last week suggested that more people were visiting second-hand stores and auction houses, as the cost of living crisis puts intense pressure on budgets. Grocery price rises last month hit a record high.

Sliding sales have led to the collapse of a number of well-known fashion and furniture brands, including Joules, Made.com and Cath Kidston, all of which Next has bought out of administration.

Despite its relative strength, Next still struck a cautious tone as it said the cost of living crisis was continuing to weigh on shoppers. It said it did not know what impact lower price rises would have on its business.

Next is still forecasting a 1.5pc drop in sales this year after a bumper 2022 boosted by the return of summer events such as weddings and proms, which boosted demand for dresses and suits.

The company is also expecting profits to come in at £795m this year, compared to £870m in its latest financial year to January.