Booster Compressors Market to USD 1.99 Billion by 2028 Driven by the Increasing Number of Industrial Manufacturing Units, says Fortune Business Insights™
Companies Profiled in the Booster Compressors Market Are BOGE Compressed Air Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Atlas Copco (U.S.), KAESER KOMPRESSOREN (Germany), Ingersoll Rand (U.S.), Gardner Denver (U.S.), Air Research Compressors (Australia), Nigen International (U.S.), BAUER Kompressoren Group (Germany), CORKEN - an IDEX Energy business (U.S.), Sauer Compressors USA (U.S.), SIAD MACCHINE IMPIANTI (Italy), TGT Fuel Technologies Pvt Ltd (India), GENERON, INC. (U.S.), CKG INTERNATIONAL FZE (UAE), Hitachi (Japan), Özen Kompresör (Turkey), Alup Kompressoren (Italy).
Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide Booster Compressors Market size was worth USD 1.20 billion in 2020. The market value is expected to increase from USD 1.25 billion in 2021 to USD 1.99 billion in 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the analysis period. Increasing application across various industries, mainly in oil & gas for enhanced oil recovery (EOR), is propelling the market forward, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Booster Compressors Market, 2021-2028”.
Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/booster-compressor-market-106352
Companies Profiled in the Booster Compressors Market:
BOGE Compressed Air Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Atlas Copco (U.S.)
KAESER KOMPRESSOREN (Germany)
Ingersoll Rand (U.S.)
Gardner Denver (U.S.)
Air Research Compressors (Australia)
Nigen International (U.S.)
BAUER Kompressoren Group (Germany)
CORKEN - an IDEX Energy business (U.S.)
Sauer Compressors USA (U.S.)
SIAD MACCHINE IMPIANTI (Italy)
TGT Fuel Technologies Pvt Ltd (India)
GENERON, INC. (U.S.)
CKG INTERNATIONAL FZE (UAE)
Hitachi (Japan)
Özen Kompresör (Turkey)
Alup Kompressoren (Italy)
COVID-19 Impact
Disruptions Across Key Verticals Impacted Product Demand during Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted numerous industries worldwide, including the oil & gas sector, which has directly affected booster compressors market dynamics. Strict protocols introduced by the respective governments along with supply chain disruptions posed several challenges for the market players. In oil & gas applications, boosters are utilized to boost drilling speed and depth. They are also used to optimize air supply in various industrial processes. Throughout the pandemic period, the technology experienced a decline in demand. However, as the COVID-19 situation improves, the market is set to enter a period of recovery and growth.
To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,
Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/booster-compressor-market-106352
REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2021-2028
Forecast Period 2021-2028 CAGR
6.9%
2028 Value Projection
USD 1.99 billion
Base Year
2020
Market Size in 2020
USD 1.20 billion
Historical Data for
2017-2019
No. of Pages
220
Segments covered
Cooling Type, Compression Stages, Discharge Pressure, End-User, Region
Growth Drivers
Pitfalls & Challenges
Segments
Based on cooling type, the market is bifurcated into water-cooled and air-cooled.
By compression stages, the market is segmented into single-stage, double-stage, and multi-stage.
On the basis of discharge pressure, the market is classified into below 999 PSI, 1000-1499 PSI, 1500-4999 PSI, and above 5000 PSI.
In terms of end-user, the market is divided into industrial, power generation, oil & gas, and others.
Geographically, the market is split into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.
Report Coverage
The report offers:
Major growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.
Comprehensive insights into the global as well as regional developments.
List of key industry players.
Major strategies adopted by the market players.
Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.
Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/booster-compressor-market-106352
Drivers & Restraints
Growing Adoption in Oil & Gas Sector for EOR to Sustain Market Growth
Booster compressors market growth can be closely tied to developments in the oil & gas sector, where the technology is used for EOR and other applications. The oil & gas industry is shifting towards unconventional gas reserves that are more challenging such as shale, tight sands, and coalbed methane. The product demand is rising for completion of new wells and revamp of existing wells which require fracking or hydraulic fracturing. In addition to these factors, the widespread shift from coal-based power plants to natural gas-fired plants for power generation will favor market growth.
However, the use of existing booster compressor technology could hamper the deployment of new systems.
Regional Insights
Growing Renewables Deployment to Augment Growth Across North America
Booster compressors market share is slated to gain traction in North America over 2021-2028. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that there are currently 494.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The U.S. government plans to complete the addition of 18 GW new natural-gas based power capacity by 2022. These factors will drive the regional growth significantly.
The market in Europe will showcase substantial growth during the projected period owing to the application of high-pressure industrial gasses in oil & gas, steel, mining, metal, manufacturing, and processing sectors. As the International Energy Agency (IEA), natural gas demand in Europe could grow by 1.5% per year till 2025, which should augment the regional market.
Asia Pacific will grow at a notable CAGR in the forthcoming years, led by a surge in power demand and shift towards renewable power generation.
Industry Development
February 2021 – Airpac Bukom expanded its booster compressors portfolio with the purchase of its most powerful and efficient equipment to date.
Quick Buy - Booster Compressors Market Report:
https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106352
Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
Latest Technological Advancement
Regulatory Landscape
Porters Five Forces Analysis
Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19 on the Booster Compressor Market
Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact
Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19
Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak
Global Booster Compressor Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Cooling Type
Air-Cooled
Water-Cooled
Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Compression Stage
Single-Stage
Double-Stage
Multi-Stage
Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Discharge Pressure
Below 1000 PSI
1000-1499 PSI
1500-4999 PSI
Above 5000 PSI
Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End User
Oil & Gas
Power Generation
Industrial
Others
Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/booster-compressor-market-106352
Have a Look at Related Research Insights:
Current Clamps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (DC Current Clamps, AC Current Clamps, AC/DC Current Clamps, Others), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Networking, Healthcare, Industrial, Energy, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029
Fuse Bases Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Open, Fully enclosed, Others), By Application (Power sector, Automotive sector, Electronic sector, Industrial sector, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029
Fuse Link Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Type K Links, Type T Links, Type H Links, Others), By Application (Distribution, Semiconductor, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029
Fuse Rails Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (100mm, 185mm, Others), By Application (Distribution, Industrial, Utility) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029
Insulating Sticks Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Low Voltage Insulating Sticks, Medium Voltage Insulating Sticks, High Voltage Insulating Sticks), By Application (Electricity, Communication, Railway, Construction, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029
About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd