Booster Compressors Market to USD 1.99 Billion by 2028 Driven by the Increasing Number of Industrial Manufacturing Units, says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the Booster Compressors Market Are BOGE Compressed Air Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Atlas Copco (U.S.), KAESER KOMPRESSOREN (Germany), Ingersoll Rand (U.S.), Gardner Denver (U.S.), Air Research Compressors (Australia), Nigen International (U.S.), BAUER Kompressoren Group (Germany), CORKEN - an IDEX Energy business (U.S.), Sauer Compressors USA (U.S.), SIAD MACCHINE IMPIANTI (Italy), TGT Fuel Technologies Pvt Ltd (India), GENERON, INC. (U.S.), CKG INTERNATIONAL FZE (UAE), Hitachi (Japan), Özen Kompresör (Turkey), Alup Kompressoren (Italy).

Pune, India, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide Booster Compressors Market size was worth USD 1.20 billion in 2020. The market value is expected to increase from USD 1.25 billion in 2021 to USD 1.99 billion in 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the analysis period. Increasing application across various industries, mainly in oil & gas for enhanced oil recovery (EOR), is propelling the market forward, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Booster Compressors Market, 2021-2028”.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/booster-compressor-market-106352

Companies Profiled in the Booster Compressors Market:

  • BOGE Compressed Air Systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

  • Atlas Copco (U.S.)

  • KAESER KOMPRESSOREN (Germany)

  • Ingersoll Rand (U.S.)

  • Gardner Denver (U.S.)

  • Air Research Compressors (Australia)

  • Nigen International (U.S.)

  • BAUER Kompressoren Group (Germany)

  • CORKEN - an IDEX Energy business (U.S.)

  • Sauer Compressors USA (U.S.)

  • SIAD MACCHINE IMPIANTI (Italy)

  • TGT Fuel Technologies Pvt Ltd (India)

  • GENERON, INC. (U.S.)

  • CKG INTERNATIONAL FZE (UAE)

  • Hitachi (Japan)

  • Özen Kompresör (Turkey)

  • Alup Kompressoren (Italy)

COVID-19 Impact

Disruptions Across Key Verticals Impacted Product Demand during Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted numerous industries worldwide, including the oil & gas sector, which has directly affected booster compressors market dynamics. Strict protocols introduced by the respective governments along with supply chain disruptions posed several challenges for the market players. In oil & gas applications, boosters are utilized to boost drilling speed and depth. They are also used to optimize air supply in various industrial processes. Throughout the pandemic period, the technology experienced a decline in demand. However, as the COVID-19 situation improves, the market is set to enter a period of recovery and growth.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/booster-compressor-market-106352

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028 CAGR

6.9%

2028 Value Projection

USD 1.99 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 1.20 billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

220

Segments covered

Cooling Type, Compression Stages, Discharge Pressure, End-User, Region

Growth Drivers


Utilization in Gas-fired Power plants to Increase Booster Compressors Demand


Adoption of Booster Compressor in Enhanced Oil Recovery Techniques to Augment Market Growth


Increasing Focus on Manufacturing & Processing Industries to Boost Market Development

Pitfalls & Challenges


Utilization Of Existing Booster Compressor by Consumers to Hamper Adoption


Segments

Based on cooling type, the market is bifurcated into water-cooled and air-cooled.

By compression stages, the market is segmented into single-stage, double-stage, and multi-stage.

On the basis of discharge pressure, the market is classified into below 999 PSI, 1000-1499 PSI, 1500-4999 PSI, and above 5000 PSI.

In terms of end-user, the market is divided into industrial, power generation, oil & gas, and others.

Geographically, the market is split into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report offers:

  • Major growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

  • Comprehensive insights into the global as well as regional developments.

  • List of key industry players.

  • Major strategies adopted by the market players.

  • Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/booster-compressor-market-106352

Drivers & Restraints

Growing Adoption in Oil & Gas Sector for EOR to Sustain Market Growth

Booster compressors market growth can be closely tied to developments in the oil & gas sector, where the technology is used for EOR and other applications. The oil & gas industry is shifting towards unconventional gas reserves that are more challenging such as shale, tight sands, and coalbed methane. The product demand is rising for completion of new wells and revamp of existing wells which require fracking or hydraulic fracturing. In addition to these factors, the widespread shift from coal-based power plants to natural gas-fired plants for power generation will favor market growth.

However, the use of existing booster compressor technology could hamper the deployment of new systems.

Regional Insights

Growing Renewables Deployment to Augment Growth Across North America

Booster compressors market share is slated to gain traction in North America over 2021-2028. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports that there are currently 494.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The U.S. government plans to complete the addition of 18 GW new natural-gas based power capacity by 2022. These factors will drive the regional growth significantly.

The market in Europe will showcase substantial growth during the projected period owing to the application of high-pressure industrial gasses in oil & gas, steel, mining, metal, manufacturing, and processing sectors. As the International Energy Agency (IEA), natural gas demand in Europe could grow by 1.5% per year till 2025, which should augment the regional market.

Asia Pacific will grow at a notable CAGR in the forthcoming years, led by a surge in power demand and shift towards renewable power generation.

Industry Development

February 2021 – Airpac Bukom expanded its booster compressors portfolio with the purchase of its most powerful and efficient equipment to date.

Quick Buy - Booster Compressors Market Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106352

Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Regulatory Landscape

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Booster Compressor Market

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Booster Compressor Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Cooling Type

      • Air-Cooled

      • Water-Cooled

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Compression Stage

      • Single-Stage

      • Double-Stage

      • Multi-Stage

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Discharge Pressure

      • Below 1000 PSI

      • 1000-1499 PSI

      • 1500-4999 PSI

      • Above 5000 PSI

    • Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By End User

      • Oil & Gas

      • Power Generation

      • Industrial

      • Others

TOC Continued.

Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/booster-compressor-market-106352

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Current Clamps Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (DC Current Clamps, AC Current Clamps, AC/DC Current Clamps, Others), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Networking, Healthcare, Industrial, Energy, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Fuse Bases Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Open, Fully enclosed, Others), By Application (Power sector, Automotive sector, Electronic sector, Industrial sector, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Fuse Link Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Type K Links, Type T Links, Type H Links, Others), By Application (Distribution, Semiconductor, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Fuse Rails Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (100mm, 185mm, Others), By Application (Distribution, Industrial, Utility) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Insulating Sticks Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Low Voltage Insulating Sticks, Medium Voltage Insulating Sticks, High Voltage Insulating Sticks), By Application (Electricity, Communication, Railway, Construction, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd


