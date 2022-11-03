U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,766.00
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,154.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,945.25
    +0.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,791.60
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.13
    -0.87 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,641.00
    -9.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    19.27
    -0.32 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9825
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    25.86
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1399
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4900
    -0.2120 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,230.87
    -281.46 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.10
    -11.05 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Boosting African business into Asian markets in first-ever B2B tradeshow

·2 min read

African businesses to show their best at Africa Expo 2022 in Malaysia; a launchpad into Asian region

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling for exhibitors and participants, the inaugural Africa Expo 2022 is the first ever Business-to-Business (B2B) tradeshow dedicated to African business professionals to showcase their products and services to Malaysia - a strategic gateway opportunity to break into the Asian markets. Coming soon, the Africa Expo (AE2022) will be organised from 9 – 11 Nov at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur and is expected to attract over 10,000 trade visitors.

AE2022 - Africa to Asia
AE2022 - Africa to Asia

With the tagline "Africa to Asia", AE2022 features African business professionals from manufacturers, distributors, importers, and exporters of various scales, all the way to government bodies and policy makers. It aims to open the market for African products and services to cater to the Asian continent and globally, while encouraging bilateral trade between the two biggest continents in the world – through Malaysia.

Now more than ever, tapping into Asia has become an urgent mission for business professionals, as by year 2040, Asia as the largest continent is expected to drive 40% of the world's consumption, representing a real shift in the world's economic epicentre. Even today, the Asia Pacific towers among others, with over 640 million consumers and ranked 8th in the world's economy.

"Yet, even as Africa rises as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, the reality presents a challenge – it's tough to break into the Asia-Pacific markets due to limited access to business connections, established B2B partners, and quality marketplaces. Thus, AE20022 hopes to bridge that gap by connecting African industry players with key stakeholders in Malaysia - an ideal springboard to the Asia-Pacific market - thanks to its strategic location, ease of doing business, well-connected infrastructure, excellent fibre optic technology, as well as skilled workforce." said Hema Kandy, the Organising Chairman of Africa Expo 2022.

Throughout the three days, AE2022 features exhibitions from over 150 booths as well as conference, business-matching sessions, and business awards for rising stars across industries.

Hema adds, "A historic milestone, the B2B expo is a turning point for African businesses to not only launch and promote their offerings in a dynamic marketplace, but also to expand their business network and connect with key governing bodies and associations. From these new-found connections, we hope participants will take it further to explore business ideas and potential partnerships!"

In its debut, the African Expo 2022 will feature a wide range of sectors including agriculture, banking & finance, business services, chemical & biotechnology, constructions, cosmetics, drones & robots, educations & training, fashion, textiles & footwear, food & beverage, gems & mining, halal services, healthcare & wellness, infrastructure, lifestyle, machinery & automotive, pharmaceuticals, technology, and travel & hospitality. For more info on how to exhibit or participate, visit www.africa-xpo.com.

SOURCE Africa Expo 2022

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Is Proving Why It's a Buffett Stock

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) third-quarter report sent its stock tumbling on Thursday, October 27,  after the company posted weak fourth-quarter guidance. Amazon Web Services' (AWS) growth began to decelerate after many quarters of steady growth, which is a natural outgrowth of clients decreasing spending. It has many plans in place to drive sales this season, and it's focused on the customer experience.

  • New York City’s new salary transparency law reveals what Amazon, JPMorgan, and other companies are paying

    Some job openings have wide ranges that are already angering applicants.

  • U.S. DOJ preparing to probe Adobe's $20 billion Figma deal - Politico

    The DOJ has been reaching out to customers and competitors of Adobe and Figma, as well as Figma's venture capital investors, in recent weeks, according to the report. "Adobe and Figma today are not meaningful competitors," Adobe said in an emailed statement.

  • Tesla pushes Cybertruck production, delivery schedule back by another year

    Yahoo Finance Live reacts to Tesla's recent announcements that the EV developer is pushing back its production schedule again for its long-awaited Cybertruck.

  • Time to retire? Absolutely, said some. Never, said others. After a year of research, I had my answer

    I love work, but fear never having time for other things. Riding the boomer wave in search of the perfect sunset

  • Are older workers getting ‘quiet-fired?’

    Here's a strange paradox: Managers give older workers lower performance ratings even though longer tenures lead to better results.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond's technology chief resigns after possible data breach

    Last week, Bed Bath said a third party had improperly accessed its data through a phishing scam by gaining access to the hard drive and certain shared drives of one of its employees. It's still reviewing if the drives had any sensitive or personally identifiable information. Masood's resignation, effective Dec. 2, was not the result of any disagreement with Bed Bath & Beyond on any matter related to the company's operations, practices or financial statements, the company said in a regulatory filing.

  • American Airlines pilots' union rejects pay hike proposal

    The Allied Pilots Association (APA) has been pushing for higher wages and improved schedules among other things, at a time when the air travel industry is facing a staff shortage, impacting the company's ability to meet robust air travel demand. The company last month offered a 19% pay increase to its pilots over two years in a new contract, after proposing in June to hike the base pay by about 17% through 2024. American Airlines shares were down 1.6% in afternoon trade.

  • California’s Natural-Gas Bans Push Largest Gas Utility to Find a New Strategy

    Southern California Gas Co. will need to spend billions to repurpose its system for a future with fewer gas customers.

  • Chip Maker Qualcomm Sees Smartphone Slump Worsening

    Qualcomm again slashed its forecast for smartphone shipments and gave a gloomier than expected sales outlook, joining other chip makers confronting a sharp turn in consumer demand after a pandemic-fueled boom. The designer of mobile-phone chips cut its forecast to a low-double-digit percentage decline from an earlier forecast of a mid-single-digit fall, indicating that the downward trend in the handset market is accelerating. Qualcomm, in reporting quarterly results on Wednesday, said it projected up to $10 billion of sales for the current quarter, well short of Wall Street estimates of around $12 billion.

  • Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

    There wouldn't be many who think Lowe's Companies, Inc.'s ( NYSE:LOW ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.3x is...

  • Is Apple Stock a Buy Now?

    Big technology companies, such as Meta Platforms and Microsoft, are having a horrid time on the stock market this earnings season thanks to the macroeconomic slowdown, but Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) dodged a bullet and avoided a big sell-off when on Oct. 27 it released its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (for the three months ended Sept. 24). The technology giant's revenue and earnings beat Wall Street's estimates despite what Apple's CFO termed  "a challenging and volatile macroeconomic backdrop." Analysts would have settled for $1.27 per share in earnings on $88.7 billion in revenue, but the healthy demand for iPhones, MacBooks, and wearable devices, along with the growth in Apple's services business, helped it post stronger results.

  • CVS, Walgreens to Pay More Than $10 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits

    The drugstore chains agree to make payments to states, cities and tribes that sued over opioid abuse.

  • Late Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Dropped From Shareholder Suit

    Bed Bath and Beyond’s late finance chief Gustavo Arnal, who died by suicide in September, has been dropped from a shareholder lawsuit that had accused him of colluding with activist investor Ryan Cohen to artificially inflate the struggling home-goods retailer’s share price.

  • Oil prices settle at a more than 3-week high on fall in U.S. crude and gasoline supplies, rising Middle East tensions

    Oil futures climb on Wednesday, with global and U.S. benchmark crude settling at their highest prices in more than three weeks, after U.S. government data showed weekly declines for both crude and gasoline inventories and as recent reports said Iran may be preparing an attack on Saudi Arabia.

  • Surprise! It Isn't Just Meta Investing Heavily in the Metaverse.

    In the wake of the Great Recession back in 2008, the stock market got hooked on cloud computing. Cloud computing growth is still alive and well and should continue expanding for the foreseeable future. Often referred to as "the metaverse," data traveling across the web and into and out of the cloud is booming.

  • Kroger-Albertsons Merger Draws Questions From Politicians, Workers

    A combination of the two biggest supermarket operators in the U.S. is prompting elected officials to question how the deal could affect jobs, prices and competition.

  • Forget Oil; Natural Gas Is Fueling Record Profits for Energy Titans Exxon and Chevron

    While higher oil prices have grabbed the headlines this year, natural gas was a big profit driver in the third quarter.

  • Report: Amazon freezing headcount in fast-growing ad business

    In the latest sign that the tech industry is bracing for an economic downturn, Amazon has reportedly capped hiring levels in its ad business.

  • Ford Asks Underperforming Employees To Choose Severance Or Performance Improvement: Report

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has chosen an alternative approach to deal with its white-collar employees deemed underperformers. The automaker has conveyed to its managers that the underperforming workers should choose between severance or a performance enhancement program, WSJ reports. Also Read: Ford Credit CFO Schaaf To Retire; Eliane Okamura Named Successor The change will mostly apply to employees who have eight or more years of service with a consistent decline in performance. The report added t