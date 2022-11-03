Boosting African business into Asian markets in first-ever B2B tradeshow

African businesses to show their best at Africa Expo 2022 in Malaysia; a launchpad into Asian region

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling for exhibitors and participants, the inaugural Africa Expo 2022 is the first ever Business-to-Business (B2B) tradeshow dedicated to African business professionals to showcase their products and services to Malaysia - a strategic gateway opportunity to break into the Asian markets. Coming soon, the Africa Expo (AE2022) will be organised from 9 – 11 Nov at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur and is expected to attract over 10,000 trade visitors.

AE2022 - Africa to Asia

With the tagline "Africa to Asia", AE2022 features African business professionals from manufacturers, distributors, importers, and exporters of various scales, all the way to government bodies and policy makers. It aims to open the market for African products and services to cater to the Asian continent and globally, while encouraging bilateral trade between the two biggest continents in the world – through Malaysia.

Now more than ever, tapping into Asia has become an urgent mission for business professionals, as by year 2040, Asia as the largest continent is expected to drive 40% of the world's consumption, representing a real shift in the world's economic epicentre. Even today, the Asia Pacific towers among others, with over 640 million consumers and ranked 8th in the world's economy.

"Yet, even as Africa rises as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, the reality presents a challenge – it's tough to break into the Asia-Pacific markets due to limited access to business connections, established B2B partners, and quality marketplaces. Thus, AE20022 hopes to bridge that gap by connecting African industry players with key stakeholders in Malaysia - an ideal springboard to the Asia-Pacific market - thanks to its strategic location, ease of doing business, well-connected infrastructure, excellent fibre optic technology, as well as skilled workforce." said Hema Kandy, the Organising Chairman of Africa Expo 2022.

Throughout the three days, AE2022 features exhibitions from over 150 booths as well as conference, business-matching sessions, and business awards for rising stars across industries.

Hema adds, "A historic milestone, the B2B expo is a turning point for African businesses to not only launch and promote their offerings in a dynamic marketplace, but also to expand their business network and connect with key governing bodies and associations. From these new-found connections, we hope participants will take it further to explore business ideas and potential partnerships!"

In its debut, the African Expo 2022 will feature a wide range of sectors including agriculture, banking & finance, business services, chemical & biotechnology, constructions, cosmetics, drones & robots, educations & training, fashion, textiles & footwear, food & beverage, gems & mining, halal services, healthcare & wellness, infrastructure, lifestyle, machinery & automotive, pharmaceuticals, technology, and travel & hospitality. For more info on how to exhibit or participate, visit www.africa-xpo.com.

SOURCE Africa Expo 2022