Boostlingo Experiences Record Growth, Hires Industry Leader Katharine Allen to Join Their Language Access Department

In the second quarter of 2022, Boostlingo logged the highest daily calls in their history and doubled the employee headcount, including the addition of industry expert Katharine Allen.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boostlingo, a leader in interpretation management and delivery technology, announced record volume in users on the Boostlingo platform in June of 2022, with a growth rate of 63% since December 2021. Additionally, the team announced a record number of net new revenue booked in Q2 as well as a doubling in employee headcount since the beginning of 2022.

With the acquisition of Interpreter Intelligence and VoiceBoxer, Boostlingo now offers a comprehensive product catalog including enterprise scheduling and interpreter management for language service companies, as well as a platform for hosting virtual and hybrid events requiring interpreting and multilingual audience engagement.

As part of the growing employee base at Boostlingo, the company also announced Monday the addition of well-known thought leader and interpreter advocate Katharine Allen as part of the Boostlingo Language Access Department.

Katharine brings 30 years of experience as an interpreter to her role as Training Specialist for the language access team, which oversees Boostlingo's network of 13,000 global interpreters speaking over 300 languages.

An industry leader and expert, she has long advocated for the professionalization of interpreting. She served as the Co-Founder and Co-President of InterpretAmerica, an organization dedicated to raising the profile of language services from 2010 to 2021. In 2021, InterpretAmerica was award the Alexander Gode Medal, the American Translator Association's most prestigious award in recognition of outstanding service to the translation and interpreting professions.

Allen also served as a founding steering committee member of CoPTIC, the Coalition of Practicing Interpreters and Translators of California, which led a successful campaign to protect the ability of interpreters and translators to work as independent contractors under California's AB 5 law.

Allen's areas of expertise include interpreter and translator training, education and curriculum design for onsite and online settings, writing interpreting textbooks and manuals, language access consulting and observing technological trends and their impact in interpreting. Allen has developed curriculum and trained interpreters for The University of Massachusetts at Amherst, Kaiser Permanente, The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Mammoth Medical Missions/Rotary International Medical Missions, the Glendon Master of Conference Interpreting at York University, the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, and more.

Allen is an advocate for interpreters' work, and a long-time member of the National Council on Interpreting in Health Care, the National Association of Judiciary Interpreters and Translators, and others. She is past President of the California Healthcare Interpreting Association.

"Our profession is still just at the beginning of a permanent and profound change in how we do business," said Allen of the growing demand for virtual interpretation. "I'm excited to bring my knowledge and experience to Boostlingo and its innovative technology to do what I have always done: support interpreters in their essential task of facilitating meaningful communication between people who do not speak the same language."

As the number of users on Boostlingo products continues to grow, the company will rely on Allen to help assure interpreter quality, workplace standards and expand language access into more communities around the globe. Her tenure at Boostlingo signals a growing profile for the company within the international language services community.

About Boostlingo

Boostlingo is a language software and technology company based in Austin, TX. Boostlingo is reimagining interpretation through innovative technology that expands language access and improves communication globally.

Boostlingo recently acquired Interpreter Intelligence and VoiceBoxer, expanding our interpretation solutions to include video, phone, on-demand, remote simultaneous and virtual interpreting, as well as interpreter management and scheduling solutions.

Learn more about Boostlingo at https://boostlingo.com/

