Boots owner says ‘everything is on the table’ amid talk of £7bn listing

The owner of Boots has said “everything is on the table” amid talk of the high street pharmacy chain pursuing a potential £7bn listing in London.

Tim Wentworth, chief executive of Walgreens Boots Alliance, said the US company was “evaluating all strategic options to drive sustainable long-term shareholder value”.

The comments follow reports that Walgreens is reviving plans to offload Boots, two years after it abandoned talks to sell the 175-year-old company.

Bosses of the pharmacy chain are understood to be pushing for a listing on the London Stock Exchange, which would provide a much-needed boost to the ailing market.

Seb James, Boots’s managing director, has previous experience of running publicly listed companies after spending four years at the helm of Dixons Carphone, the electronics retailer now known as Currys.

It comes as Boots enjoyed a 9.8pc increase in retail sales in the three months to the end of November.

The chain, which was hit by a slump in footfall during the pandemic, has enjoyed improved performance at its flagship stores and key travel locations as customers flock back to airports and train stations.

It also pointed to a boost from Black Friday, which marked its biggest-ever day of sales.

Mr James said: “I am very encouraged by the way in which people are responding to the changes that we have made, especially in our digital and beauty businesses.

“It is really good to see that market share has grown for the eleventh quarter in a row showing that more customers are choosing Boots.”

Boots also signalled that trading over the Christmas period is expected to be ahead of last year.

The positive figures highlight the divide within Walgreens Boots Alliance as the conglomerate struggles to turn its fortunes around in the US.

The company slashed its quarterly dividend in half to $0.25 (20p) per share on Thursday.

Bosses said the move would help free up cash to invest in the business and pay down debt.

When asked about the future of the company, Mr Wentworth said: “Everything is on the table to enable more shareholder value.”

The group, which also operates the Walgreens pharmacy chain in the US, posted an operating loss of $39m in the first quarter, an improvement on the $6.2bn loss posted in the same period last year.

Sales rose 10pc to $36.7bn, boosted by an increase in prescriptions and price inflation on branded drugs in the US.

Mr Wentworth said Walgreens would “sharpen its focus” on the US pharmacy division.

He said the company is on track to hit its cost-saving target of $1bn this year through a range of measures, which include store closures.

As of June this year, Boots had 2,200 stores across the UK but bosses aim to reduce this to 1,900 by the summer.

