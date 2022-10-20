Boots Partners with RangeMe to Strengthen its Range of New and Diverse Brands

New partnership with RangeMe sourcing platform provides Boots buying team with increased access to emerging and diverse brands

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boots has partnered with RangeMe, the leading product discovery, sourcing and purchasing platform to expand the number of new and diverse suppliers it works with on a goods for resale basis both in-store and online.

With over 200,000 suppliers already registered on the platform, Boots hopes that the RangeMe partnership will be a portal to working with the very best new and emerging brands. This will strengthen Boots' commitment to working with a broad range of suppliers, including SMEs and diverse businesses, and to support a fair and equal chance to compete for opportunities.

Steve Ager, Chief Customer and Category Officer at Boots, said: "Our partnership with RangeMe will create a direct route for interesting and innovative brands to reach and pitch to our buying team, that cater to our diverse customer base and local communities. We introduced hundreds of new product brands last year, and we've seen many interesting start-ups launch post-pandemic. We're looking forward to being able to support these businesses in their success by offering a new way for our buyers to discover them."

RangeMe helps retailers and their buying teams scale product sourcing efforts with streamlined submissions, simplified discovery tools, and the industry standard digital sell sheet. Buyers can filter searches to find brands and products meeting exact sourcing needs, connect and collaborate with suppliers, and access curated collections to help identify and understand category trends and emerging brands.

Nicky Jackson, CEO of RangeMe, said: "Boots is an iconic British retailer and we welcome it to our community of top retailers from around the world to transform their product sourcing experience. This is also an extraordinary opportunity for suppliers around the world to connect directly with Boots buyers and showcase their products. Our mission has always been to empower retailers and suppliers to be productive and successful whatever their objective. The platform offers retailers hyper-local choices as well as innovative global options. We exist to help them offer their customers an extraordinary experience."

This follows the news of a new global partnership between RangeMe and WBA Global Sourcing, part of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), to expand its owned brand portfolio of products at Walgreens, Boots and No7 Beauty Company.

Brands interested in submitting their products to the Boots RangeMe or finding out more about becoming a Boots supplier, visit here: boots-uk.com/suppliers.

About Boots UK:

Boots is the UK's leading health and beauty retailer. Its mission is to be the first choice for pharmacy, health and beauty - caring for people, customers and communities everywhere.

With over 53,000 team members and over 2,200 stores, ranging from local community pharmacies to large destination health and beauty stores, Boots serves its customer and patients' wellbeing for life.

Boots is the UK's number one beauty destination and largest pharmacy chain providing dispensing and essential healthcare services, and it offers an unrivalled depth and breadth of product offering including its innovative portfolio of brands, including No7, the UK's No1 skincare brand, Soap & Glory, Liz Earle, Sleek MakeUP and YourGoodSkin. For over 170 years, Boots has listened, learned and innovated, and it continues to challenge itself to improve its products and services every day.

Boots is part of Walgreens Boots Alliance, which is a global leader in pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing retail. More company information is available on boots-uk.com.

*Figures as of 31 August 2022

About RangeMe

RangeMe first launched in 2014 and is used today by more than 15,000 retail buyers in the U.K., Europe, North America, and APAC region. It has quickly established itself as the industry leader for retail product discovery, sourcing, and buying by becoming the world's largest source of brands and products purchased by retail buyers.

RangeMe helps retailers and their buying teams scale product sourcing efforts with streamlined submissions, simplified discovery tools, and the industry standard digital sell sheet. Buyers can filter searches to find brands and products meeting exact sourcing needs, connect and collaborate with suppliers, and access curated collections to help identify and understand category trends and emerging brands.

RangeMe , an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build awareness. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers.

