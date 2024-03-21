BOPARC looking at $3 million-$4 million for scaled back ice arena project

Mar. 20—MORGANTOWN — BOPARC's scaled back project to improve the Morgantown Ice Arena is anticipated to be in the $3 million to $4 million range and completed in phases to avoid closing the facility to patrons.

On Wednesday, the park commission's board of directors approved a $355, 400 contract with Omni Associates to steer the project to completion.

"This takes us through the modified improvements in their entirety, including things like design development, bid documents, construction documents, general contracting and project administration, " Executive Director Melissa Wiles explained.

The opening phase of work will come in spring 2025 and address three major components, the building's roof and the mechanical heart of the facility.

BOPARC has a $520, 000 grant through West Virginia's Land and Water Conservation Fund in hand to replace the building's roof. Those dollars must be spent in 2025.

In December, the board approved the purchase of a new chiller from Trane Manufacturing for $195, 680 and a new dehumidification unit for $198, 950 from CDI Products.

At the time, Wiles explained those components could take up to a year to arrive.

The $3 million to $4 million price tag for this work is a far cry from the $15 million overhaul BOPARC scuttled in February 2023 in the face of soaring costs and growing pushback from user groups over the scope of the project.

BOPARC's decision to drop the project came with a joint announcement that Mylan Park would explore the construction of a facility to better serve competitive hockey while BOPARC focused on community use.

BOPARC President Danielle Trumble said she's not been made aware of Mylan Park's progress toward an ice arena, but BOPARC intends to follow that plan.

"I have been very clear and up front with Mylan [Park ] and all user groups of the Morgantown Municipal Ice Arena that after our improvements begin next spring, we will be moving towards a more community-based season—looking at October through February, " Trumble said. "This should not come as a surprise to any of our user groups, but I state it at every given opportunity so that it is very clear to everyone."

Ice season at the arena has traditionally run from mid-August through the end of March.

Wiles said she expects the project to be completed over three to four phases.

In other BOPARC news, it appears the Morgantown Urban Archery will return to park property for the 2024-25 hunting season.

The annual hunt concluded its 13th season on Jan. 31. It was the first since 2015 to include BOPARC land.

Of the 142 deer harvested citywide, 28 were taken from White Park (10), Dorsey's Knob (9), Krepps Park (7) and Marilla Park (2).