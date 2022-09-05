U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.24 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.95
    +3.08 (+3.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.90
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.08
    +0.19 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9920
    -0.0037 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1489
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5960
    +0.4440 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,741.61
    -110.59 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.89
    -7.78 (-1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,244.62
    -36.57 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,619.61
    -31.23 (-0.11%)
     

Boqii Announces Senior Management Change

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boqii Holding Limited ("Boqii" or the "Company") (NYSE: BQ), a leading pet-focused platform in China, today announced that Mr. Kai Fang has resigned from his position as the Company's Chief Strategy Officer and all his roles as a director or an officer of the applicable affiliates of the Company due to personal reasons. Mr. Kai Fang has served as the Company's Chief Strategy Officer since 2021 and has been primarily responsible for our strategic planning and capital market management.

The board of directors of Boqii wishes to extend its deep gratitude to Mr. Kai Fang for his contributions to the continued growth of Boqii throughout the years. Mr. Hao Liang, Boqii's Founder, Chairman and chief Executive Officer, said: "Kai has extensive experience in capital market and strategic planning. He has helped us continually optimize our strategic direction. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

About Boqii Holding Limited

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is a leading pet-focused platform in China. We are the leading online destination for pet products and supplies in China with our broad selection of high-quality products including global leading brands, local emerging brands, and our own private label, Yoken and Mocare, offered at competitive prices. Our online sales platforms, including Boqii Mall and our flagship stores on third-party e-commerce platforms, provide customers with convenient access to a wide selection of high-quality pet products and an engaging and personalized shopping experience. Our Boqii Community provides an informative and interactive content platform for users to share their knowledge and love for pets.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Boqii Holding Limited
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-21-6882-6051
Email: ir@boqii.com

DLK Advisory Limited
Tel: +852-2857-7101
Email: ir@dlkadvisory.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boqii-announces-senior-management-change-301617731.html

SOURCE Boqii Holding Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO plunges to death at New York's Jenga tower

    (Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc's chief financial officer fell to his death from New York's Tribeca skyscraper known as the "Jenga" tower on Friday afternoon, police said on Sunday, days after the struggling retailer announced it was closing stores and laying off workers. Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020. Police identified the man as Gustavo Arnal.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

    Reaping the rewards of disruptive innovation takes time, but the potential payoff can be well worth the wait.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Labor Day 2022.

    After a bumpy few weeks for the major U.S. indexes, investors may feel Labor Day hasn't come soon enough.

  • ‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment

    In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness is marking a final leg lower in the bear cycle, and a bullish opportunity for long-term investors,” Wald recently explained. “In the post-war era, the majority of bear cycles have been long

  • 10 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best value stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more value stocks, go directly to 5 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now. It has been a wild ride for investors on Wall Street for more than a year. Stocks have experienced extreme polarization since the […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO accused of “pump and dump” scheme before falling to his death from NYC skyscraper

    The lawsuit claimed CFO Gustavo Arnal was involved in a scheme to artificially inflate the company’s value.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Energy Prices Jump On This News After Market Sell-Off Intensifies

    Dow Jones futures: The stock market broke more key support last week. Energy prices rose on an OPEC+ meeting and Russia's latest move.

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. Snowflake

    When it comes to quality businesses that are growing rapidly, one company's current profits might give it the edge.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC Building

    (Bloomberg) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal fell to his death from a skyscraper in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood on Friday. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54The Union, New Jersey-based compan

  • As the US housing market returns to sanity, researchers say these 5 cities are primed for deep price cuts

    Cities that have seen an 'influx of affluence' may see prices sink the farthest.

  • Where Will AMD Be in 5 Years?

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has grown rapidly over the last five years, recording terrific growth in its revenue and earnings thanks to market share gains over Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the client and server processor markets, as well as its presence in fast-growing niches such as gaming consoles. AMD says that it has gained client processor market share for nine straight quarters, which is not surprising given its stronger product lineup.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks and Wait 20 Years

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have gone on to lose as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value. For the S&P 500, it was the index's worst first-half performance since Richard Nixon was president. The current bear market could very well be your golden ticket to becoming a millionaire.

  • Commercial Contracts Will Keep Breathing Life Into Palantir

    Palantir bears often point to the lack of commercial contracts, but the situation is changing

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    In late August, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported results for its fiscal second-quarter (ended July 31), and they weren't great. The long-term opportunity for Nvidia looks bright as semiconductors are rising in popularity, and the company is still seeing success in the industries with the highest potential. Second-quarter earnings results were a significant shift compared to Nvidia's previous quarters.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

    Two indicators with a successful history of calling bottoms provide a range of where the S&P 500 could eventually bounce.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    At the moment, the Nasdaq Composite index is down around 28% from the high water mark it set last November. Now that we're in what most economists would call a bear market you might be thinking about tucking your tail between your legs and hiding under a piece of furniture. Remember, every steep market decline in history has been wiped away by subsequent bull markets.

  • European Stocks, Euro Sink as Energy Woes Worsen: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks slumped and the euro fell Monday as the region’s worsening energy crisis added to risks for a global economy already facing high inflation and a wave of monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes,

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Finance Chief Gustavo Arnal Found Dead

    The 52-year-old executive died by suicide two days after he had briefed investors on the home-goods retailer’s plans to secure new financing, slash jobs and close about a fifth of its stores.

  • Porsche Family to Acquire More Than 25% of the Car Maker as IPO Nears

    Volkswagen plans to discuss the sports-car brand’s listing on Monday and says shares could begin trading at the end of the month.

  • BYD Sinks as Buffett Trims Stake, Daiwa Predicts Full Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders offloaded more shares of BYD Co. on Monday after a second filing showed Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. had further trimmed its stake in the company. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesBed Bath & Beyond CFO Died in Fall From NYC BuildingNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyGermany to Make ‘Billions’ Off Energy Firm Levy, Scholz SaysCyrus Mistry, Heir to One of India’s Oldest Fortunes, Dies at 54The Chinese