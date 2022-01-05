U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,795.64
    +2.10 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,891.90
    +92.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,552.68
    -70.04 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.02
    +4.14 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.31
    +1.32 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    +10.90 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0052 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    -0.0120 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8200
    -0.3060 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,632.30
    -675.55 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.22
    +5.62 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.44
    +22.29 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Boréas NexusTouch Lets UI/UX Designers Transform Smartphone Edges for Mobile Gaming, DSLR Camera-like Effects

Boréas Technologies
·3 min read

New haptic/force-sensing platform enables customizable, interactive touch zones on Android smartphones

Boréas NexusTouch transforms smartphones into mobile gaming devices

Bor&#xe9;as NexusTouch brings game console functionality to Android smartphones
Boréas NexusTouch brings game console functionality to Android smartphones
Boréas NexusTouch brings game console functionality to Android smartphones

Boréas NexusTouch in camera mode

Bor&#xe9;as NexusTouch makes an Android smartphone feel like a DSLR camera
Boréas NexusTouch makes an Android smartphone feel like a DSLR camera
Boréas NexusTouch makes an Android smartphone feel like a DSLR camera

BROMONT, Québec, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boréas Technologies today introduced NexusTouch™, an integrated piezo haptic, gesture-detection and force-sensing platform that lets user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) designers create realistic, satisfying, and more personalized touch experiences on previously inaccessible real estate—the edges of Android smartphones.

“NexusTouch turns the phone’s edges into customizable interactive zones, allowing UI/UX designers to craft context-sensitive haptic effects where a button might feel like a trigger in a mobile gaming environment, a heartbeat on a health-tracking app, or a click that’s as reassuring as the shutter click of a DSLR camera,” said Simon Chaput, founder & CEO, Boréas Technologies. “NexusTouch also delivers a new level of gesture detection through force-sensing and advanced algorithms, allowing users to swipe, tap or fling on the side of the device to activate a particular function. And because it uses piezo haptics—a newer high-performing technology—it only vibrates the area under the user’s finger to enhance the touch experience, unlike legacy technologies that vibrate the entire phone.”

Evolution of Touch Technology

UI/UX designers have long faced constraints in advancing touch user interfaces in smartphones because the underlying technologies are so limited. While still the dominant touch technology, capacitive doesn’t support localized haptics or force-sensing, offering a rudimentary touch experience. Though it’s newer, ultrasonic technology provides gesture detection and force-sensing, but it doesn’t offer the localized feedback users also crave. NexusTouch, in contrast, supports localized haptic effects across the phone’s entire edges—as well as force-sensing—giving OEM and app designers a comprehensive human machine interface (HMI) solution for customizing user experiences by phone or by app.

“NexusTouch celebrates our emotional connection to our phones, empowering designers to create more personalized user experiences on the same piece of hardware,” said Chaput. “Game mode, for example, will feel different from camera mode, thus providing an accurate and immersive experience to the user who’s playing a favorite mobile game or trying to capture an important life moment on camera.”

About NexusTouch

NexusTouch is a miniature hardware platform that leverages Boréas’ ultra-low-power piezoelectric semiconductor and software technology to enable a host of customizable touch experiences.

NexusTouch also features dynamic virtual button-mapping, allowing manufacturers to replace traditional mechanical power and volume buttons with area-specific system functionality and tactile effects.

Availability and Information
NexusTouch is already sampling to key customers. For more information on Boréas NexusTouch, visit www.boreas.ca/nexustouch or email: info@boreas.ca.

About Boréas Technologies
Named a top semiconductor company to watch in the EE Times Silicon 100, Boréas Technologies Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company commercializing product-differentiating piezo IC platforms in consumer and industrial markets. With origins in research conducted at Harvard University, Boréas was founded in 2016 in Bromont, Québec. Its proprietary CapDrive™ technology platform—on which the company’s ICs are based—is ideal for resource-constrained devices such as PC trackpads, smartwatches and fitness trackers, smartphones and gaming phones, game controllers, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The Boréas logo is a registered trademark, and CapDrive is a trademark, of Boréas Technologies Inc. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Press Contacts
Marc-André Morin, Boréas Technologies
Email: mamorin[@]boreas.ca

Maria Vetrano, Vetrano Communications
Email: maria[at]vetrano.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16f237b6-ced1-45e1-93b6-7f9d77401e43

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71d7320e-b964-4e61-b113-7392b7ff8867


Recommended Stories

  • Intel launches latest mobile laptop chips

    Gregory Bryant, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group to discuss Intel's latest launches from CES.&nbsp;

  • Sony joins race to develop electric cars

    Sony is gearing up to join the electric car race, with the Japanese electronics giant setting up a dedicated division despite never making a vehicle.

  • BlackBerry Showcases BlackBerry IVY on Auto-Grade Hardware at CES 2022 with Partner Integrations from Amazon Web Services, HERE Technologies, Car IQ and Electra Vehicles

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today unveiled how it is laying the groundwork for the software-defined vehicles of the future with an automotive-grade hardware demonstration of BlackBerry IVY™, the company's Intelligent Vehicle Data Platform, co-developed with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

  • 3 Reasons to Sell AMD in 2022

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has crushed the broader market in the past three years due to rapid growth in the company's revenue and earnings. AMD's performance has been fueled by market share gains against bigger rivals such as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its presence in popular products like Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStation and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox consoles. It won't be surprising to see AMD sustain its impressive momentum in 2022 and remain a top growth stock thanks to the catalysts it is sitting on.

  • Qualcomm’s CEO Sees Growing Opportunities in Cars, VR, PCs, and IoT

    Investors know that the company has a huge runway ahead of it, but there are emerging story lines that the market has yet to fully appreciate.

  • 2 No-Brainer Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is the buzzword of the moment in technology after Meta Platforms announced in October 2021 that it plans to bring this concept to life so that people can experience immersive content in three dimensions instead of simply looking at two-dimensional objects on a screen. From gaming and entertainment to work and education, the coming metaverse is expected to touch several verticals and blur the lines between real and virtual worlds. As a result, the metaverse is expected to create a massive revenue opportunity running into trillions of dollars, according to estimates from various analysts and investment firms.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Software Growth Stocks Under Pressure

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm Tout Chip Advances At CES 2022

    Four top chipmakers on Tuesday introduced their latest products ahead of the CES 2022 tech conference.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy After Reaching A $3 Trillion Market Cap?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now?

  • Sony Explores Selling EVs, Joining Tech Rush Into Red-Hot Arena

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is exploring the commercial launch of its own electric vehicle, joining tech rivals like Xiaomi and Foxconn in a rush into the red-hot industry.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Sony Chief Execu

  • Intel focuses on autonomous driving, gaming and laptop chips at CES 2022

    Intel Corp. highlighted a further push into gaming and mobile chips Tuesday as part of its presentation at CES 2022.

  • Dell SVP details the ‘renaissance of the PC’ for sustainability, gaming

    Rahul Tikoo, SVP of client solutions portfolio at Dell Technologies, speaks with Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley about new product concepts unveiled at CES 2022 designed with sustainability, gamers, and creators in mind.

  • Here are the Mass. companies participating in CES 2022

    After going all-digital last year, the Consumer Technology Association is bringing back an in-person component at its annual CES conference. Here are the local companies participating.

  • 2 Ways Roblox Can Grow in the Coming Years

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a leading online gaming platform, delivered a better-than-expected result for the quarter ended Sept. 31, 2021. Investors reacted positively to the announcement, sending Roblox's stock to a new high of $141.60. Founded in 2004, Roblox has more than 47.3 million daily active users (DAU), making it one of the most popular gaming platforms among the younger generation.

  • Is Apple Stock's Next Stop $2 Trillion or $4 Trillion?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) kicked off the New Year with flair, becoming the first publicly traded company to top $3 trillion in market capitalization on Monday. Will Apple fall to $2 trillion? The math is easy with Apple at $3 trillion, as it basically boils down to whether it will lose a third of its value or rise by a third of its value.

  • BlackBerry loses bid to dismiss BlackBerry 10 lawsuit in NY, fall trial possible

    A U.S. judge on Monday rejected BlackBerry Ltd's bid to dismiss a long-running lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders by inflating the success and profitability of its BlackBerry 10 smartphones, and said the class-action case could go to trial this fall. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan said "genuine issues of material fact" remained in dispute in the more than eight-year-old case, including over BlackBerry's accounting, and that "battle-of-the-experts" issues precluded her from ruling for one side or the other. While the BlackBerry 10 won positive reviews from critics, the public preferred Android-based smartphones and Apple Inc's iPhone, eventually leading to BlackBerry's 2016 decision to stop making phones.

  • Osmosis Lights Up the Market with 80% Run in Last 14 Days

    Osmosis, a DEX that's part of the Cosmos ecosystem, is hitting all-time highs.

  • CES 2022 is about to officially start — without tech’s biggest names

    Without most of its high-wattage stars and facing escalating criticism for its decision to press on despite a record surge in COVID cases, CES 2022 officially starts Wednesday.

  • Google confirms it acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify, reportedly for $500M, to become part of Google Cloud's Chronicle

    Cybersecurity breaches are at a high watermark, and so any company serious about expanding its credibility and business in enterprise IT has to continue investing in tackling it. To that end, Google is kicking off the new year by stepping up its operations in cloud-based and enterprise security. Today the company confirmed that it has acquired Siemplify, an Israel-based cybersecurity startup that specializes in end-to-end security services for enterprises, typically referred to as security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) services.