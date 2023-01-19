U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,899.56
    -29.30 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,088.43
    -208.53 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,852.67
    -104.35 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,827.19
    -27.17 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.98
    +0.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,919.20
    +12.20 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0794
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    +0.0220 (+0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2363
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5360
    -0.2140 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,853.78
    -88.45 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.96
    +1.54 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,756.49
    -74.21 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

BORA® Tool Adds New Saw Plate with Tool-Free Saw Mounting to Their Saw Guide Lineup

·2 min read

TROY, Mich., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BORA® Tool, a leading manufacturer of tools and woodworking accessories, has added a new saw plate to their line of Saw Guides.

BORA NGX Saw Plate RT - 546001
BORA NGX Saw Plate RT - 546001

The all-new BORA® NGX Saw Plate RT incorporates revolutionary NEW technology that offers quick, tool-free saw mounting and helps make sure every cut is clean and smooth. Compatible with the BORA® NGX & WTX Clamp Edges, the saw plate's new intuitive, easy-to-use design is adjustable to fit most circular saws. Simply connect the saw plate to the clamp edge using the accurate t-track connector and snap in a circular saw. Align the circular saw's built-in indicator with the saw plate's cut line and make perfect cuts every time.

"When we designed the new saw plate, we wanted to deliver a smooth action and track saw like accuracy. The saw plate delivers this performance and includes a revolutionary clamping mechanism for your saw that requires no tools! These features provide users with the pro results they expect and the speed and flexibility they deserve." said Rod Bonham, Product Manager at BORA® Tool.

Key Features of the new NGX Saw Plate RT include:

  • Tool Free Saw Mounting

  • Adjustable to Fit Most Circular Saws

  • Accurate Cuts Every Time

  • Compatible with NGX & WTX Saw Guides

  • View Full Product Details

For a complete list of retailers, visit boratool.com or call 248-588-0395.

About BORA® Tool

BORA® Tool is a manufacturer of woodworking tools and workshop accessories designed to increase productivity, simplify complex tasks, and help produce consistent professional results. From the professional job site to the garage, BORA® tools serve a variety of markets, including building and remodeling, DIY, industrial, and woodworking. For more information, visit boratool.com.

Media Contact:

For review requests or questions, contact pr@boratool.com or 248-825-8209.

BORA Tool | Troy, MI 48083 | boratool.com (PRNewsfoto/BORA Tool)
BORA Tool | Troy, MI 48083 | boratool.com (PRNewsfoto/BORA Tool)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bora-tool-adds-new-saw-plate-with-tool-free-saw-mounting-to-their-saw-guide-lineup-301725996.html

SOURCE BORA Tool

Recommended Stories

  • Young Couples Are Splitting Over Finances, But There's Help On The Way To Keep It All Separate But Equal

    It only takes a quick trip to the gas station or the grocery store for couples of any age or income level to know that inflation is changing how people budget, spend and save money. And based on recent data, that pressure also affects the way couples manage their money in a relationship. The news isn’t good. According to a Wealth of Geeks and Credit.com study, nearly a quarter of all couples break up over finances. It’s an even more significant issue for couples between the ages of 35 and 49 (30

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Indian startups rejoice as Android ruling against Google upheld

    Startups in India cheered a decision by the Supreme Court on Thursday to uphold an antitrust order that forces Google to change how it runs its popular Android platform, saying the ruling would open the market for rivals and boost competition. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered Google in October to make a series of changes, such as refraining from agreements that ensure exclusivity of its search services and mandatory pre-installation of its apps. It also told Google to allow third-party app stores to be housed within its Play Store.

  • Dating app Hinge tests with $60 per month premium tier, Tinder considers $500 version of app

    Hinge will test a $60 premium tier for "highly motivated daters" while Tinder is reportedly testing interest in a $500 version of its app.

  • 2 Rebounding Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023, According to Wall Street

    These growth stocks have already notched double-digit gains this year, but Wall Street analysts see even bigger returns on the horizon.

  • How TikTok influencers are reacting to federal concerns surrounding the app

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle details how influencers and creators on TikTok are reacting to federal officials' security concerns regarding the social media app.

  • Bank From Home: Stop Going to the Bank for These 8 Financial Tasks

    Gone are the days when you had to run to the bank or wade though a phone menu to do simple tasks like get your account balance and deposit, withdraw and transfer money. Banks provide these services...

  • China Creates ‘Strong Nation’ App as Data Regime Tightens

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to launch a government-backed app to integrate a variety of services including ride-hailing, a sign of more state involvement in a sector wracked by controversy.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleMicrosoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, StarfieldCalled

  • RSA Security explores $2 billion-plus sale of Archer -sources

    RSA Security LLC, the former cyber security division of Dell Technologies Inc, is exploring a sale of its risk and compliance software unit Archer for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. RSA is working with investment banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc on an auction for Archer, which has attracted interest from other companies and buyout firms, the sources said. Archer generated $220 million in revenue last year and is growing profitably, added the sources, who requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.

  • Alphabet (GOOGL) Updates Google Clock With Custom Alarm Sound

    Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google adds a new feature to Google Clock that will allow users to use their own voice clip as their alarm tone.

  • First migrants cross into U.S. from Mexico using mobile app

    STORY: This month, the Biden administration said it would broaden use of the so-called CBP One app to allow asylum seekers to enter their personal information as a pre-screening step for a U.S. appointment to request asylum.Since it was activated for pre-screening last week, the app has been in such demand that it is telling applicants it has run out of appointments, according to Mexican officials and a dozen migrants, some of whom shared phone screenshots with Reuters.To receive a U.S. appointment, migrants first must go to a border entry point in Mexico determined by the app. Some migrants told Reuters the app only had appointments far from where they currently are.U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately reply to requests for comment from Reuters about the app.

  • Adobe Denies Exploiting User Images And Videos For AI Training

    Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) Chief Product Officer Scott Belsky addressed user criticism by saying the company has never trained its generative artificial intelligence services on customer projects. Belsky said they had never used anything in their storage to train a generative AI model in a Bloomberg interview. In early January, some interpreted Adobe using customer images or videos to train multimedia generation AI models, citing a screenshot of Adobe's terms of service on social media. Belsky sai

  • Administrator funneled Army aviation tech data to Beijing University

    The administrator faces a 20-year prison sentence and $1 million fine.

  • Tyler (TYL) Provides My Civic App to City of Delray Beach

    Tyler (TYL) offers My Civic software, a comprehensive, customizable platform designed to promote civic engagement, to Florida's city of Delray Beach for strengthening the city's community engagement.

  • German teens went crazy for this 'compliments' app, and now VCs are backing its next phase

    The teenage market for apps is a tough nut to crack and stay relevant in. Equally, teens are going through a stage in life where almost every social interaction seems to carry portent of some kind of other. Meanwhile, somehow (somehow!?) a new startup has appeared with the idea that yet another app is going to help this dumpster fire of social interactions, but let’s hear them out before jumping to conclusions.

  • Costco, Microsoft Are Stocks Fit For Recession: Goldman Sachs

    If the economy has a hard landing, Goldman Sachs strategists expect the S&P 500 to drop 21% to 3,150.

  • UPDATE 2-Southwest Airlines pilot union calls for strike authorization vote

    Southwest Airlines Co's pilot union has called for a strike authorization vote, weeks after a tech meltdown at the carrier left tens of thousands of passengers stranded across the United States. "It is not a decision we have taken lightly, but given the trajectory of our current leadership group, we have little faith in the stability and future of our airline," Capt. Casey Murray, president of Southwest Airlines Pilot Association (SWAPA), said in a statement. The strike authorization vote will take place beginning May 1 and will be counted at the end of that month, said SWAPA, which represents more than 10,000 pilots.

  • Crypto market cap touches trillion dollar mark for first time since early November

    Crypto's total market capitalization eclipsed $1 trillion early Wednesday for the first time since early November.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Vietnam market risks missing 2025 deadline for upgrade to emerging status - sources

    HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam risks missing a self-established 2025 deadline to complete reforms that would enable it to upgrade its stock market to emerging economy status and attract billions of dollars in investments, three officials told Reuters. The delays have been caused by infighting between state institutions about key reforms, including on settlements and companies' foreign ownership, the officials said, as the overhaul would increase supervisory tasks in a typically risk-averse nation. The main bourse, the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, is the smallest among the main Southeast Asian economies, with a market capitalisation of about $180 billion, less than half that of Malaysia's. It was one of the world's worst performers last year, with a drop of more than 30% caused largely by turmoil in the property sector.