U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,348.79
    +42.53 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,692.73
    +397.78 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,572.48
    +40.02 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,038.80
    +30.30 (+1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.58
    +4.17 (+4.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -15.30 (-0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.38 (-1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1066
    -0.0063 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8130
    +0.1060 (+6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3313
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5350
    +0.6450 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,151.82
    +568.09 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.62
    -5.91 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,424.32
    +94.12 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

BORA® Tool Begins Partnership with the Carhartt Workshop's Tool Rental Program

·2 min read

TROY, Mich., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BORA® Tool, a leading manufacturer of tools, woodworking, and workshop accessories, is partnering with the Carhartt Workshop's free tool lending program to supply the BORA® product line of tools to the Detroit community. The partnership between the two Detroit area-based companies includes a wide range of BORA tools that will expand the Carhartt Workshop's tool library and help the community tackle additional projects while delivering professional results, all free of charge.

Pictured left to right: Tara Farrand, BORA Marketing &amp; Communications Manager, Mike Ursell, BORA President &amp; Founder, Miguel Mereles, Carhartt Workshop Tool Manager, Achille Bianchi, Carhartt Workshop Manager, and Connor Ursell, BORA Brand Manager
Pictured left to right: Tara Farrand, BORA Marketing & Communications Manager, Mike Ursell, BORA President & Founder, Miguel Mereles, Carhartt Workshop Tool Manager, Achille Bianchi, Carhartt Workshop Manager, and Connor Ursell, BORA Brand Manager

BORA tools now available at the Carhartt Workshop in Detroit - all free of charge to the Metro-Detroit community.

"BORA has always been about people - - getting people the right tools to simplify their tasks and help complete their work more easily, while at the same time helping people increase their productivity and expand their capabilities," said Mike Ursell, President and Founder at BORA Tool. "Supplying free tools for the community to access through the Carhartt Workshop allows us to carry on this mission right here in our own backyard. We look forward to being a part of this important community initiative and participating in other opportunities the workshop has to offer."

The Carhartt Workshop is a collaborative community space built by the original Carhartt® workwear company. The Workshop provides access to the tools and equipment needed to complete DIY projects, and community spaces to host meetings, hold training sessions, and teach workshops. All Workshop services are free to the community.

"We greatly appreciate BORA Tool's support of the Carhartt Workshop, giving us the opportunity to make our rental program more robust for local residents," said Susie Craft, Community Partnerships Manager at Carhartt. "As a family-owned business ourself, we know how important it is to make a difference in the community in which we serve and we're grateful to partner with like-minded companies like BORA."

BORA products available for free rental include:

  • 100" NGX Saw Guide System

  • MiteriX

  • Quickcut™

  • Portable Folding Miter Saw Stand

  • Centipede 2' x 4' Work Stand

  • Centipede 4' x 6' Work Stand

  • Centipede 4' x 8' Work Stand

  • Centipede Workbench Tabletop with Carry Bag

  • Pedestal Roller

  • Speedhorse XT

To view and reserve the BORA tools available for free rental at the Carhartt Workshop visit https://carharttworkshop.myturn.com/library/. For more information about BORA tools, visit boratool.com or call 866.588.0395.

About BORA® Tool
BORA® Tool is a manufacturer of woodworking tools and workshop accessories designed to increase productivity, simplify complex tasks, and help produce consistent professional results. From the professional job site to the garage, BORA tools serve a variety of markets, including building and remodeling, DIY, industrial, and woodworking. For more information, visit www.boratool.com.

Media Contact:
For review requests or questions, contact Tara Farrand, pr@boratool.com or 248-369-3282.

BORA Tool | Troy, MI 48083 | boratool.com (PRNewsfoto/BORA Tool)
BORA Tool | Troy, MI 48083 | boratool.com (PRNewsfoto/BORA Tool)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bora-tool-begins-partnership-with-the-carhartt-workshops-tool-rental-program-301493963.html

SOURCE BORA Tool

Recommended Stories

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Duke Energy shuttering small natural gas unit eight years early

    Duke Energy Carolinas will close a small peaker unit at its W.S. Lee plant in South Carolina on March 31, more than eight years ahead of schedule and just seven years after it started operating on natural gas.

  • Ford CEO Jim Farley: Our legacy auto business has been holding us back

    Ford unveils a major business overhaul to focus on EVs.

  • Exclusive-Ford set to announce plans to run EV, ICE as separate businesses -sources

    (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday will announce a reorganization under which its electric vehicle (EV) and internal-combustion engine (ICE) units will be run as separate businesses in a move to fast track growth in EVs, three people familiar with the plan said. The EV and ICE businesses will have separate names but will remain under the Ford corporate umbrella, in the same way the company operates its Ford Pro commercial business for corporate customers, said the people, who asked not to be identified. The U.S. automaker will name executives to lead each business and Ford will also outline updated profit margin targets for the company overall, the sources said.

  • Salesforce earnings top estimates, shares pop after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Salesforce earnings and how the stock is popping after the market close.

  • Lithium Prices Skyrocket As China Cements Leadership Position

    As the demand for lithium-ion batteries continues to climb, prices of lithium carbonate are skyrocketing amid the news that China is cozying up to major lithium producer Argentina

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4 billion in assets

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil on Tuesday said it would exit Russia oil and gas operations that it has valued at more than $4 billion and halt new investment as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The decision will see Exxon pull out of managing large oil and gas production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, and puts the fate of a proposed multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility there in doubt. "We deplore Russia's military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people," the company said in a statement critical of the intensifying military attacks.

  • Ford Motor to Split EVs and Gasoline Cars into Separate Units

    Ford, F speeding its move into electric vehicles, will split its operations into two divisions, one for its electric vehicles (EVs) and one for its gasoline cars.

  • Target is raising starting wages to as high as $24 an hour

    Target is raising its wages up to $24 an hour for some workers. The retailer, which employs some 350,000 people, said today that starting wages will now range from $15 to $24 an hour for workers in stores, supply chain facilities, and at headquarters. The specific pay increase will depend on the position and local job market.

  • P&G to invest $110 million to expand Swing Road facility, create 46 jobs

    Procter & Gamble is investing $110 million in an expansion of its Swing Road plant in Greensboro, which will create an additional 46 jobs.

  • Honeywell rolls out hybrid work policies, aims to grow large Houston footprint

    Honeywell's footprint in the local market grew significantly after the company relocated its Performance Materials and Technologies division to Houston last summer.

  • A visual explainer of SWIFT, the global payments system now cut off to Russia

    SWIFT is a messaging system that allows banks around the globe to securely and quickly communicate about cross-border payments. Some have proposed kicking Russian banks out of it.

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Germany To Expedite LNG Terminals Construction, Says Chancellor Scholz

    Following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Germany has stepped on the gas pedal regarding the development of LNG terminals at Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven.

  • Apple stops product sales in Russia, adding to pressure from shippers, car makers

    (Reuters) -American big brands including Apple, Google, Ford and Harley-Davidson on Tuesday stopped sales and distanced themselves from Russia because of the invasion of Ukraine, joining a growing list of companies from shippers to car makers to energy companies shunning the country. Apple Inc said it had stopped sales of iPhones and other products in Russia, Alphabet Inc's Google dropped Russian state publishers from its news, Ford Motor told its Russian manufacturing partner it was suspending operations in the country, and Harley-Davidson Inc suspended its business and shipments of its bikes.

  • Lucid: Gearing Up for the Middle East EV Market

    Luxury EV maker to build factory in Saudi Arabia

  • Bitcoin Gets A Major Boost That Will Delight Crypto Fans

    The most popular cryptocurrency has received the support of a recognized startup whose valuation is estimated at more than $8 billion.