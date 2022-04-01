Boralex Announces Closing of the Sale of the Senneterre Power Plant

Boralex Inc.

MONTREAL, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) announces closing of the sale of the 34.5 MW Senneterre power plant (the “power plant”), the last remaining biomass power generation asset in its portfolio. The power plant has been purchased by a subsidiary of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP), a company that has a strong presence in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.



An agreement for the sale of the Senneterre power plant was announced earlier this year between Boralex and Resolute. As laid out in its updated 2025 Strategic Plan, Boralex is looking to accelerate its growth in the wind, solar and storage sectors while optimizing its hydroelectric facilities. The sale of the Senneterre power plant is consistent with that ambition.

