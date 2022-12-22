U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,901.75
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,524.00
    -45.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,322.25
    -12.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.80
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.71
    +1.42 (+1.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.50
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.24 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.15
    -1.33 (-6.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0780
    -0.2460 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,846.42
    -29.36 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.20
    +1.96 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.66
    +34.34 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     

Boralex commissions 25 MW of solar and wind farms in France

Boralex Inc.
·3 min read
Boralex Inc.
Boralex Inc.

PARIS, Dec. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) is pleased to announce the commissioning of the Grange du Causse solar farm and the Mont de Bézard II wind farm, for a total capacity of 25 MW. These commissionings bring Boralex's installed capacity in France to 1,133 MW and its total capacity worldwide to 2,509 MW.

“We are very pleased to end the year with two commissionings, in time for them to become part of France’s energy mix as winter approaches. The Grange du Causse solar farm, which we built from scratch under a power purchase agreement (corporate PPA), will generate competitive green energy for our customer, METRO France, while the Mont de Bézard II wind farm repowering has allowed us to double the facility’s production capacity and lower its operating costs thanks to the use of modern wind turbines. It is worth noting that the commissioning of these two facilities means new renewable energy production capacity for a system under high pressure at risk of power cuts this winter. Renewables are not only important for the decarbonization of our industry, they are also the key to our energy sovereignty,” said Nicolas Wolff, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Boralex, Europe.

  • Grange du Causse solar farm

    • Commissioning date: December 16, 2022

    • Location: Pézènes-les-Mines, Hérault (34), Occitania

    • Capacity: 12 MWac

    • Technical features: 29,456 solar panels

Grange du Causse is the first Boralex project developed under a corporate PPA. Through the PPA, Boralex, a leader and pioneer in France's renewable energy sector, will supply METRO France, the leading independent food service provider, with the power generate by the solar power plant for 20 years, starting in 2024.

  • Mont de Bézard II wind farm (repowering)

    • Commissioning date: December 22, 2022

    • Location: Semoine, Aube (10), and Gourgançon, Marne (51), Grand-Est

    • Total capacity after repowering: 25 MW, for an increase of 13 MW

    • Wind turbines: 6 Vestas V136

Initially commissioned in 2007, the wind farm has seen its capacity doubled through the replacement of its original equipment with the same number of 4.2 MW wind turbines. Thanks to its new configuration, the wind farm will produce the equivalent of the energy consumption of more than 40,000 French inhabitants and avoid approximately 14,000 tons of CO2 emissions. It is also worth noting that five of the six original wind turbines will find new life on the second-hand market, while the sixth will be used for maintenance technician training purposes in the south of France.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 2.5 GW. We are developing a portfolio of close to 4 GW in wind and solar projects and close to 800 MW in storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more information:

Media

Investor Relations

Camille Laventure
Advisor, External Communications
Boralex Inc.
438-883-8580
camille.laventure@boralex.com

Stéphane Milot
Senior Director – Investor Relations
Boralex Inc.
514 213-1045
stephane.milot@boralex.com

 

 

Media – France (Agency)
Virginie Raison
PR Consultant
Oxygen
06 65 27 33 52
virginie@oxygen-rp.com

 

 

 

Source: Boralex Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • Here are the 3 big bets Warren Buffett is taking into 2023 — if you're worried about the new year, it might be time to follow along

    Bonus: this trio provides diversification.

  • Is There Any Hope for Novavax?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has brought investors extreme gains and extreme losses in just a few years. Since, Novavax shares have made their way progressively back down to earth. Meanwhile, due to a late commercial start, Novavax's vaccine sales have disappointed.

  • Tesla’s stock drop has been bad. But this company has wiped out more investor wealth in 2022.

    Despite all the pain from Elon Musk's Twitter distractions, Tesla ranks fourth on a list of the worst S&P 500 stocks of 2022 by market-value decline.

  • 6 Defensive Healthcare Stocks for 2023

    Barron's screened the Health Care Select Sector SDPR fund for healthcare stocks that have room to grow.

  • Why CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Fortinet Fell Today

    Shares of cybersecurity software stocks CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), and Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were falling today, down 2.1%, 1.1%, and 1.3% as of 1:49 p.m. ET, even though the broader Nasdaq Composite was up by about 1.5% at that time. Yesterday, Palo Alto announced the closing of its acquisition of Cider Security, a leader in software application protection. On Tuesday night, cybersecurity peer BlackBerry had its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, in which management noted some caution in closing large cybersecurity deals in the near term, as sales cycles have become "elongated," which is a fancy term for customers being slower to sign off on purchases.

  • Investor Daniel Loeb Unleashes Criticism of Ark's Cathie Wood

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has dropped 66% year to date, and is down 80% from its February 2021 peak.

  • Biggest market movers at the close: Chinese stocks, Carnival Cruise Line, Nike, Crocs

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights key tickers moving markets at the close of the trading session.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    There’s been no hiding place for most investors seeking shelter from 2022’s stormy market conditions. Most corners of the market have been subjected to a torrid time, pushed under by a combination of soaring inflation, the aggressive interest rate hikes taken in order to tame it, and a global macro environment rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s zero-Covid policies. The fear now is that a recession in 2023 is all but inevitable – either of the mild variety or a lengthy and painful

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • 6 big reasons Apple stock is a must buy for 2023: analyst

    Apple's stock looks like a compelling value. Here's why, according to one top tech analyst.

  • Lithium Stocks List: 15 Biggest Lithium Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest lithium battery stocks. If you want to explore similar stocks within the lithium industry, you can also take a look at Lithium Stocks List: 5 Biggest Lithium Stocks. At a time when the world is at a crossroads with regard to climate change, lithium has risen […]

  • 2 Magnificent Semiconductor Stocks Down 46% and 51% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "When there's a war going on, don't buy the companies that are doing the fighting; buy the companies that sell the bullets." While numerous companies are fighting for control of end markets like cloud computing, consumer electronics, and electric cars, all of them depend heavily on semiconductors. Building on that, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have seen their share prices plunge 51% and 46%, respectively, but both stocks are well positioned to rebound when economic conditions improve and the next bull market thunders to life.

  • Dividend Champions List Ranked By Yield: Top 25

    In this article, we discuss top 25 high-yielding dividend champions. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and returns of dividend stocks in the past, and go directly to read Dividend Champions List Ranked By Yield: Top 10. Analysts recommend loading up on dividend stocks because they are an important source of return […]

  • Suddenly Everyone Is Hunting for Alternatives to the US Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- King Dollar is facing a revolt. Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringTired of a too-strong and newly weaponized greenback, some of the world’s biggest economies are exploring ways to circumvent th

  • With Bear Market Scars, These 26 Stocks Expect Up To 1,220% Growth

    Oil stocks dominate this list of today's fastest-growing stocks, all eyeing 100%-1,220% EPS gains this year.

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. Here are the top 3 states they're escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • 11 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more penny stocks, go directly to 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. The majority of penny stocks, which are defined as securities that trade for less than $5 per share, have had a terrible […]

  • 11 high-yield dividend stocks that are Wall Street’s favorites for 2023

    High yields can mean high risk—the list includes energy partnerships and business development companies.