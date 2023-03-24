U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.25
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,310.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,880.00
    +26.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.40
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.60
    -0.36 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,990.40
    -5.50 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0790
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.48
    +0.22 (+0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2254
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1250
    -0.6640 (-0.51%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,182.44
    +556.47 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.33
    +18.87 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.29
    -72.31 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Bord Bia - Irish Food Board Presents Sustainable European Dairy Campaign in Malaysia 2022-2024

PR Newswire
·3 min read

Three-year promotion in Malaysia to raise awareness of high quality and sustainably produced European Dairy from Ireland.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia , March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, Bord Bia – Irish Food Board held a successful trade seminar, "Sustainable European Dairy from Ireland" at the Sheraton Petaling Jaya in Malaysia. The event brought together key stakeholders in the dairy industry in Malaysia, including local importers, distributors, manufacturers, and media representatives. Distinguished guests included Ireland's Minister of State for Skills and Further Education, Niall Collins, T.D. and Ambassador of Ireland to Malaysia, H.E Hilary Reilly.

During the seminar, the attendees gained valuable insights on the dairy industry's latest global trends and future outlook. Bord Bia showcased the high-quality ingredients produced in Ireland, emphasizing the country's commitment to sustainability. The event also included presentations from local partners who share their experience of working with European Dairy from Ireland.

Over 40 dairy industry representatives including local importers, distributors, manufacturers, and media attended the event where they learned about Ireland's capability as a supplier of high quality and sustainably produced dairy.

Patrick Lim, who introduced Bord Bia at the seminar, commented that "the seminar provided an excellent opportunity for us to showcase the quality and sustainability of European Dairy from Ireland and to connect with key stakeholders in the dairy industry in Malaysia."

The opening address was made by Minister Collins, who emphasized the importance of sustainable agriculture in food production. Ambassador Reilly also shared her remarks on the potential of Irish-Malaysian partnerships in the dairy industry.

The seminar showcased a range of European dairy products from Ireland including full cream and pure salted and unsalted butter.

The event was followed by a networking session with Irish dairy exporters.

Bord Bia – Irish Food Board has a successful track record of promoting Irish Dairy products worldwide. The seminar in Malaysia is part of Bord Bia's continued efforts to raise awareness of the sustainability and high-quality of European Diary from Ireland.

Speakers :

Hilary Reilly, Ambassador of Ireland to Malaysia
Ambassador Reilly is the Irish Ambassador to Malaysia, having previously served in a number of diplomatic roles overseas and at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin.

Niall Collins, Minister of State for Skills and Further Education
Minister Collins is an Irish politician who has been a Teachta Dálka (T.D.) for the Limerick County constituency since 2007. He was appointed as Minister of State for Skills and Further Education in 2020.

Yifan Li, Associate Analyst at Stone X and Dairy Expert
He specializes in the dairy market and provides market insights to StoneX's clients.

About Bord Bia:

Bord Bia - Irish Food Board is a government agency within the Department of Agriculture. Bord Bia is responsible for the development of new markets and the promotion of Irish food, drink, and horticulture products internationally. The role of Bord Bia is to act as a link between Irish food, drink and horticulture companies and existing and potential customers. Bord Bia has 16 offices around the world, in Europe, Asia, Middle East and North America, to promote trade in the international market.

{Economic data} Ireland exported over €65 million in food and drink to the Malaysian market in 2022. Irish dairy exports to Malaysia rose to a value of €60 million in 2022, making it Ireland's largest food export category to the market. Due to strong demand for cheese and powders, Irish dairy exports to Malaysia are up 35% in value terms in the first 6 months of 2022 (Source: Bord Bia https://www.bordbiaperformanceandprospects.com/).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bord-bia--irish-food-board-presents-sustainable-european-dairy-campaign-in-malaysia-2022-2024-301780652.html

SOURCE Bord Bia

Recommended Stories

  • Ford Shares Could Start to Go Downhill

    Ford Motor Co has been around since 1903, and it's a household name when it comes to Americans who are thinking about cars and trucks. I am not sure Henry Ford would recognize the company today. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Europe’s Gas Demand Recovery Starts at Refiners as Prices Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- European companies are using more natural gas as prices drop to levels seen before the Ukraine war, putting a potential strain on preparations for another winter with limited Russian supplies.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidC

  • China's CATL to start mass output of M3P batteries this year

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese battery giant CATL plans this year to start mass production and delivery of batteries based on a new materials technology, M3P, which will perform better and cost less than nickel and cobalt-based batteries, its chairman said. M3P batteries will have greater energy density and perform better than lithium-ion phosphate batteries, a market CATL dominates. CATL made public in August last year that it was working on M3P technology, which can enable an electric vehicle to run 700 km (430 miles) per charge when combined with CATL's next generation of battery pack technology.

  • When It Comes to Microsoft, Proceed With Caution

    In this updated daily Japanese candlestick chart of MSFT, below, I can see that prices were weak on Monday and confirmed the gravestone doji as a top reversal pattern. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of MSFT, below, I see that prices are 2/3 toward a weekly reversal pattern. This gives us two parts of a three part reversal pattern.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan, Citi, BofA tell staff not to poach clients from stressed banks - memo, sources

    As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp. warned employees: Do not make it worse. JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, told all employees they "should never give the appearance of exploiting a situation of stress or uncertainty," in a March 13 memo, extracts of which were seen by Reuters. On the same day, the leaders of its consumer and business banking unit told branch employees: "We should refrain from soliciting client business from an institution in stress," according to extracts seen by Reuters.

  • Asian shares fall on banking turmoil, recession worries

    Shares fell Friday in Asia as worries over turmoil in the banking sector and recession risks overshadowed gains on Wall Street. Investors are worried that more banks might suffer a debilitating exodus of customers following the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history. The fear is that all the turmoil in the banking industry could cause a sharp pullback in lending to small and midsized businesses around the country.

  • China's billionaire population drops: super-rich suffer as stock losses, yuan depreciation knock 229 off Hurun Global Rich List

    China lost 229 billionaires in the last year as a faltering economy, sliding stocks and a depreciating yuan hit the country's super-rich harder than their peers in any other nation, according to a new list published by Hurun Report. Chinese moguls accounted for more than half of the 445 people worldwide who lost their status as US-dollar billionaires and dropped off of the Hurun Global Rich List. The number represents the biggest decline in Chinese billionaires since the list was first published

  • Chinese lithium price dives in heated auto price war

    China's lithium prices are plunging faster than expected this year, down 34% in the last four weeks alone, hit by a slump in demand for electric vehicles in the world's biggest market that has left stocks of the metal piling up. Spot lithium carbonate prices assessed by Fastmarkets fell to 260,000 yuan ($38,079.06) per tonne this week, less than half the price quoted last November. "The scope of such a price fall has exceeded our expectations," consultancy Rystad Energy said in a March 17 note.

  • VinFast will deliver the first VF 9 batch on March 27, 2023

    HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 23 March 2023 - VinFast announced it will officially deliver the first batch of full-size VF 9 SUVs to customers on March 27, 2023. The delivery ceremony will be h...

  • U.S. new-vehicle sales to rise in March on strong demand for cars and trucks

    Total new-vehicle sales for the month, including retail and non-retail transactions, are projected to reach 1.33 million units, a 6.2% increase from March 2022, according to the report. For 2023, the consultants said global light-vehicle sales is expected to increase by 6.2% to 86.1 million units.

  • Financial turbulence widens door to private equity in fast-growing aerospace sector

    Financial sector headwinds are creating fresh openings for private equity investments in aerospace, as suppliers' need for capital to meet soaring demand for planes and parts risks further turbulence, executives said. Demand from aircraft manufacturing giants has soared on the back of surging global air travel following a pandemic-induced slump. "While the overall economy may see slower growth or enter into a recession, aerospace suppliers need capital now to support the significant increased demand," said Charlie Compton, partner at Boca Raton, Florida-based AE Industrial Partners, a private equity firm specializing in investments in aerospace and other sectors.

  • China's super rich population drops as tech crackdown, global factors hurt wealth

    More than 400 people lost their billionaire status last year, most from China, as global monetary tightening, COVID-19 disruptions and Beijing's crackdown on major tech companies hurt the super wealthy, a ranking of the world's wealthiest showed. China lost 229 billionaires from the Hurun Global Rich List 2023, accounting more than half of the 445 people who disappeared from the list, which ranks moguls with a minimum net worth of $1 billion, the Hurun Report said on Thursday. "The number of billionaires in the world is down by 8%, whilst their total wealth dropped 10%," said Rupert Hoogewerf, founder and chairman of the Hurun Report.

  • Ford Says It Will Lose $3 Billion on EVs This Year as It Touts Startup Mentality

    The auto maker says it wants to give investors more visibility into the performance of its three business units.

  • More banks will fail over next two years, says Man Group CEO

    LONDON (Reuters) -The banking turmoil sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is not yet over, and a significant number of banks will fail within two years, the CEO of hedge fund Man Group told a Bloomberg conference in London on Wednesday. Asked whether the crisis in the sector was over, Man Group's Luke Ellis told delegates he did not think so. Market chaos forced the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse by Swiss rival UBS over the weekend in a move that has brought some calm to markets.

  • Stellantis (STLA) Invests EUR 130M in Eisenach Assembly Plant

    Stellantis (STLA) announces to invest over EUR 130M in Eisenach Assembly Plant to produce new BEV and acquires LeasePlan in Luxembourg and ALD in Portugal.

  • Big Oil Eyes New Deals in North Africa Amid Rising Energy Demand

    Halliburton and Honeywell are in advanced talks to develop oil fields and refineries in Libya, while Eni is importing more oil and gas from Algeria.

  • Chile Pushes New Lithium Extraction Method in Risk to Future Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government plans to require all new lithium projects to tap a production technique that’s barely used commercially anywhere in a bid to reduce water losses.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wracking Rhetoric: Ma

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Ryder System and GATX

    Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Ryder System and GATX are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Japan Airlines Orders 21 Boeing 737-8 Jets

    Japan Airlines Co (OTC: JAPSY) has ordered 21 super-efficient Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737-8 jets. Terms were not disclosed. Japan Airlines seeks to strengthen its domestic and regional network as passenger traffic continues to return to pre-pandemic levels. It intends to begin introducing the airplanes into its fleet from 2026. Related: Boeing Nears 737 Max Deal With Japan Airlines: Report The 737 MAX will provide JAL with greater range and fuel efficiency, reducing both fuel use and carbon emissio

  • The U.S. May Ban TikTok. How China Could Retaliate.

    China could attempt to block a forced sale, or it could go tit-for-tat with U.S. companies, Adam Segal writes.