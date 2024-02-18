Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS) most popular amongst individual investors who own 60%, insiders hold 40%

Key Insights

Significant control over Borealis Foods by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

40% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Insiders have been buying lately

If you want to know who really controls Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 60% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 40% of the company's stockholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Borealis Foods, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Borealis Foods?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Borealis Foods' earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

Borealis Foods is not owned by hedge funds. Kenges Rakishev is currently the largest shareholder, with 25% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 15% and 0.005% of the stock. Two of the top three shareholders happen to be Top Key Executive and Member of the Board of Directors, respectively. That is, insiders feature higher up in the heirarchy of the company's top shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 3 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Borealis Foods

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Borealis Foods Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$188m, and insiders have US$75m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a substantial 60% stake in Borealis Foods, suggesting it is a fairly popular stock. This size of ownership gives investors from the general public some collective power. They can and probably do influence decisions on executive compensation, dividend policies and proposed business acquisitions.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

