U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.86
    +95.41 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,063.10
    +518.76 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,436.55
    +487.93 (+3.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.72
    +61.75 (+3.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.10
    +1.06 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,927.70
    +18.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    +0.52 (+2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1033
    +0.0079 (+0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    +0.0280 (+1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3140
    +0.0101 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7980
    +0.4980 (+0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,960.64
    +1,451.07 (+3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.94
    +43.38 (+4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Bored Apes NFT project gets official 'ApeCoin' token

Lucas Matney
·5 min read

Even among the fastest-growing crypto startups, Yuga Labs has had a particularly explosive year.

The startup is behind the NFT project Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC), which only launched in April of last year but has quickly grown to become the most valuable NFT project by market cap. The price of admission to purchase the cheapest of the 10,000 images currently sits at around $240,000 worth of the Ethereum cryptocurrency. As the startup reportedly looks to bank funding at a $5 billion valuation (a spokesperson for the company declined to comment on that figure), Yuga Labs is looking toward the future, detailing a new partnership for a play-to-earn gaming title built around a much-hyped token called ApeCoin.

Multimillion dollar monkey pictures and monkey money are likely not the future you were expecting to capture the undivided attention of Silicon Valley VCs, but Yuga Labs hopes that the new game and token will inspire a mainstream crypto economy built around their their IP, which further expanded last week to include the highly valued CryptoPunks and Meebits NFT collections after Yuga acquired the assets from Larva Labs.

Bored Apes maker Yuga Labs acquires CryptoPunks NFT collection

Building up this economy will require some very particular legal maneuverings to ensure regulatory compliance. The SEC has largely been keeping its distance from NFT projects -- though not entirely -- but crypto startups selling tokens that act as unregistered securities has been an area where they've been more vigilant in cracking down.

As a result, Yuga Labs is being very careful to isolate itself publicly from the token's launch, which will instead be released by an entity called ApeCoin DAO made up of council members that are connected to the NFT project, but none of which are employees or executives at Yuga Labs. An organization called the APE Foundation will also be formed to administer the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO. Furthermore, the DAO will carry official branding of the BAYC project, which Yuga Labs is "gifting" to it by way of a 1/1 NFT of a blue Bored Apes logo.

If this all sounds a little convoluted, welcome to crypto in 2022.

ApeCoin DAO's council members include Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, FTX's Amy Wu, Sound Ventures' Maaria Bajwa, Animoca's Yat Siu and Horizen Labs' Dean Steinbeck.

Token holders will be able to vote on decisions in the DAO, while the special council "will carry out the decisions of the community," a spokesperson says. Though Yuga won't officially be launching the Ethereum-based token, the startup and the BAYC project founders will be the owners of nearly a quarter of the total token supply while owners of Bored Apes and Mutant Apes NFTs will collectively receive 15% of the total token allocation.

A spokesperson for Yuga Labs notes that they expect the Ape token to begin trading "soon" on major exchanges including Coinbase, FTX, eToro, Kraken, OKX, Gemini, FTX, Binance and Binance US. The startup did not make any executives available for interview and declined to offer further details on the relationship between the ApeCoin DAO and Yuga Labs.

The full breakdown of the token allocation of 1 billion APE coins is as follows:

  • 8% will go to the founders of Bored Apes Yacht Club.

  • 16% will go to the Yuga Labs team (a portion of which equal to 1% of the total token supply will be donated to the Jane Goodall Foundation Legacy Foundation).

  • 14% will go to "launch contributors," which will assumedly be made up of Yuga partners and investors.

  • 15% will go to owners of the Bored Apes and Mutant Apes collections.

  • 47% will be released over time as part of the DAO's "ecosystem fund."

Image Credits: BAYC

In terms of what the token will actually do, the full scope is currently unclear, but it is apparent that ApeCoin will be used as in-game currency for some titles that Yuga Labs has in the works, including a previously unannounced title being developed with San Francisco-based game studio nWay. The developer has previously published a number of battle games licensing IP from entities including Power Rangers and the WWE.

That unnamed title will utilize a crypto gaming mechanic called play-to-earn that enables users to earn tokens based on the amount of time and effort they put into playing the title. The mechanic was partially popularized in the game Axie Infinity, which has done several billion dollars in transactions over the past year and led its parent company Sky Mavis to raise at a $3 billion valuation.

Yuga Labs says that the new title will be released this year.

This title will interestingly be in addition to a previously announced play-to-earn gaming title that will be released in partnership with Animoca Brands. The company also notes that ApeCoin will have utility in an existing Animoca title called Benji Bananas.

A report in The Block yesterday detailed that the company is also planning a separate gaming title called MetaRPG, which will be compatible with a number of NFT projects, and further plans to branch into virtual land sales this year, efforts which Yuga estimates will push the company to a projected $455 million in net revenue this year. Yuga Labs declined to comment on the report.

NFTs have had a blockbuster year and are already finding support from major tech companies. Twitter has launched limited support for NFT profile pictures, Facebook has recently indicated plans to integrate NFTs into Instagram and Stripe just launched crypto support for NFTs.

Mark Zuckerberg says NFTs are coming to Instagram soon

NFTs have also inspired a spirited backlash among consumers, particularly gamers, who worry that NFTs won't actually democratize ownership of games and will instead supercharge micro-transactions. Others have expressed concerns around the environmental effects of minting NFTs on energy-intensive blockchains.

Yuga's foray into gaming is clearly a major element of its growth plans for the BAYC brand, but blockchain gaming is still a decidedly niche affair and one it hopes to open up.

"I don't know how big Bored Ape Yacht Club can be, that's not to say that I don't imagine it to be big, but I think -- I hope -- Yuga will be big and that we will be able to create lots of things that are unique and special and speak to the greater community in different ways," Yuga CEO Nicole Muniz said in an interview last month with the D3 Network.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Shot Higher Wednesday

    What happened Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are volatile by nature. Most EV companies aren't yet profitable, and much of investors' excitement is built on hope and potential. But recent volatility hasn't been driven by the underlying business or market potential.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • JD.com, Alibaba stocks gain after China pledges to support markets

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down how Chinese stocks are trading.

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • Why Baidu, Tencent Holdings, and Pinduoduo Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Chinese internet giants Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) were rocketing skyward on Wednesday, up 25.9%, 25.8%, and -- wait for it -- 43.6%, respectively, as of 1:16 p.m. ET. Of course, they also come after an unprecedented losing streak for Chinese stocks over the past week. Chinese stocks have been wrecked by a combination of factors.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed

    Turns out, no sooner did Lockheed Martin get some good news -- than some bad news followed. Lockheed Martin's F-35 -- here viewed head-on -- could be a headache for Lockheed Martin today. On Monday this week, as you may have heard, Lockheed Martin investors were thrilled to learn that the German Luftwaffe is planning to purchase as many as 35 new F-35 stealth fighter jets from Lockheed Martin, to replacing its aging Tornado fighter-bombers.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • Kohl’s shares soar amid reports of takeover bids

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith outlines the latest takeover bids proposed towards retailer Kohl's.

  • The Fed's rate hike projection is ‘more hawkish’ than markets expected, strategist says

    Zach Griffiths, Wells Fargo Senior Macro Strategist, and Gregory Daco, EY-Parthenon Chief Economist, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether the Fed's projected rate hikes were priced into the market.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Imperial Petroleum Inc. ( NASDAQ:IMPP ) by estimating...

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Flashes Bullish Signal On Fed, China, Russia-Ukraine News; What To Do Now

    News from China, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve spurred a big market rally. But don't get too excited yet.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Amazon Stock Looks Primed for Takeoff

    Shares of e-commerce and cloud-computing behemoth Amazon (AMZN) have been volatile as of late, following news that the stock is getting a 20-for-1 split. That's a huge deal that will open the door to a new world of small retail investors. Indeed, splits for big tech has been some sort of trend lately, and Amazon is jumping aboard the bandwagon. Amazon's Split and Share Repurchase Ignite a Bounce Although splits are ultimately good for retail investors, they don't add value for existing sharehold

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Federal Reserve Alert: How to Trade Nasdaq, S&P After the Rate Hike

    The Federal Reserve will raise rates. Do you know how to trade the S&P 500 and Nasdaq afterwards? Here are the key levels to know now.

  • Stocks turn lower after the Fed raises interest rates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to the Fed lifting rates for the first time since 2018 and the FOMC policy statement.

  • Shares of Lockheed Martin Descend on F-35 Order Cut

    Defense contractor Lockheed Martin is sharply lower Wednesday as traders reacted to news of a reduced F-35 order by the U.S. government. In the meantime, traders should stay long LMT but raise stops to $405. Trading volume is not elevated, so my instincts tell me that many traders are taking this dip in stride.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today: Is the Market Overreacting?

    Rivian investors have been bullish over the past two days, but there's much more work to be done.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) were rising for the second straight day as the broader market rose this morning and as Chinese EV stocks posted significant gains. Rivian investors are likely happy to see other companies in the industry experiencing share price rebounds. The electric automaker's share price was up 12.5% as of 11:32 a.m. ET.