U.S. markets close in 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,686.60
    -25.42 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,744.41
    -226.58 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,507.18
    -123.42 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,185.94
    -25.87 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.30
    -0.37 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.30
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.14 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1294
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    -0.0650 (-4.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3221
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5200
    +0.1500 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,699.01
    -3,670.30 (-7.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,178.76
    -69.38 (-5.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.44
    -60.34 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,640.49
    +202.72 (+0.71%)
     

'Bored Apes' shoots for the moon

Lucas Matney
·1 min read

Few things have been more fascinating and frustrating to witness in 2021 than the rise of million-dollar NFT profile pic projects. The collections of 10,000 procedurally-generated JPGs earning market caps of hundreds of millions at the hands of seemingly naked speculation have bewildered skeptics and enriched acolytes.

The promise for most of these projects has that given enough money and community support, a culture and brand can emerge from the ether. Such has been the pitch of Bored Apes Yacht Club (BAYC), which has become the break-out NFT project of the year as more users have raced to buy the pictures of monkeys and sent floor prices soaring to hundreds of thousands of dollars. Part of that value has been centered on the belief that BAYC can become a cultural touchstone, and the group took a big step towards that goal today announcing that they've partnered with blockchain gaming unicorn Animoca Brands to release a Bored Apes-themed game next year.

The game has an admittedly steep challenge ahead of it, building a mainstream game around a community with a prohibitively expensive barrier to entry. Weighing the exclusivity of the core NFT project with the democratization of assets needed to build up a substantial user base is a balance that has yet to be achieved, or even attempted, at scale.

The company's press release announcing the title had scant details to share other than that the game will feature so-called "play-to-earn" mechanics and is targeting a Q2 2022 release date. Yuga Labs, the developer behind BAYC, has previously detailed that they are working on a token tied to the project.

In October, Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands raised $65 million at a $2.2 billion valuation.

The Cult of CryptoPunks

Recommended Stories

  • Decimal Mistake Costs Bored Ape NFT Owner $297,000

    An online trader named Max accidentally typed in 0.75 ethereum instead of 75 ether for a prestigious NFT and saw it snapped up in seconds.

  • Suspect In 2020 Homicide Arrested

    Montrell Smith is arrested by Jackson Police.

  • Justin Kan debuts Fractal, a Solana-based marketplace for gaming NFTs

    While OpenSea has already seemed to win the lion's share of NFT marketplace traffic, competing storefronts are still striving to find their niche and prepare for a future where NFTs mean more than tradable JPGs. Fractal, a new NFT marketplace co-founded by serial entrepreneur Justin Kan, is looking to capture that opportunity on a rising network, the Solana blockchain. The platform has been focusing on bulking up support for existing crypto games ahead of launch, but Kan and the Fractal team are hoping to turn the platform into a sort of Kickstarter for blockchain games, allowing users to buy exclusive NFTs in pre-sales that help fund the creation of the games themselves. Like many other networks in the crypto space, it's been a good year for Solana, though the blockchain's backers have had a better year than most as they've watched the value of the currency tied to the network balloon from kess than $2 to over $250 this year (though the currency has seen a substantial correction in recent months).

  • Stock market: Tesla dips, Facebook up amid red day across the board

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down today's trading trends across markets, highlighting performances by Tesla, Facebook, and crude oil.

  • Peloton's New Ad Is a Game Changer

    Things went from bad to worse after Peloton's signature bike played a cruel cameo in a new TV show, but a viral ad campaign on Sunday is the perfect response.

  • Peloton Fires Back After ‘Sex and the City’ Death Resurrecting Mr. Big in an Ad

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. put out an ad Sunday in a measure of damage control, responding to a scene in the new show “And Just Like That...” where a character dies after using its product. Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalThe commercial features Chris Noth -- the actor behind the Mr. Big character, wh

  • Chris Wallace surprises viewers of Sunday show by breaking news of his departure from Fox News

    Veteran anchor Chris Wallace has left Fox News after 18 years for CNN, dealing a significant blow to Fox’s news operation at a time that it has been overshadowed by the network’s opinion side. Wallace delivered the surprising news that he was leaving at the end of the “Fox News Sunday” show he moderates, and within two hours CNN announced he was joining its new streaming service as an anchor. “It is the last time, and I say this with real sadness, we will meet like this,” Wallace, who is 74, said on his show, which airs on the Fox network and is later rerun on Fox News Channel.

  • Exclusive-Facebook owner is behind $60 million deal for Meta name rights

    Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of social media network Facebook, is behind a $60 million deal to acquire the trademark assets of U.S. regional bank Meta Financial Group, spokespeople for the companies said on Monday. The deal underscores how valuable the Meta name has become for the technology giant, which is betting that its focus on the metaverse - virtual reality spaces accessed via the internet through an array of gadgets - will pay off handsomely in the coming years. Meta Financial had said in regulatory filing on Monday that a Delaware company called Beige Key LLC agreed to acquire the worldwide rights to its company names for $60 million in cash. "Beige Key is affiliated with us and we have acquired these trademark assets," a Meta Platforms spokesperson said.

  • Elon Musk named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ — is this a blessing or a curse?

    How Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg and other ‘Person of the Year’ winners fared. Plus, Twitter users have strong opinions about Musk taking the crown.

  • Miss Universe 2021: Host Steve Harvey criticised for making Indian winner do animal impression on stage

    Harnaaz Sandhu from India’s Chandigarh city was crowned Miss Universe 2021

  • Crypto Is People and Culture. It’s Time the Media Saw It That Way

    The mainstream media still doesn’t really get crypto, only writing about it seriously when “number go up” (or down). It misses the bigger story, which is about community.

  • Elizabeth Hurley's Newest Super Sexy Bikini Snapshot Gave Us a Glimpse Into Her Feelings On This Hot-Button Issue

    Elizabeth Hurley has shown off how fabulous she gets every year and has shown off her amazing body countless times. But this particular bikini picture is not only sexy but gives us a glimpse into how she feels about COVID-19 vaccines. Hint: she’s all for it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by […]

  • Here Are The 10 Miss Universe Contestants To Follow On TikTok Right Now

    From fashion content to comedy skits, these ladies are keeping it interesting. Read on to see the ten Miss Universe contestants to follow on Tiktok right now.

  • Media: Peloton claps back after character death on 'Sex and the City' reboot

    After its stock dropped as much as 10% following a fictional event on an HBO Max reboot of “Sex and the City” that killed off a main character, Peloton answered with a commercial that shows Mr. Big very much alive and enjoying the good life the exercise maker intimated probably led to his demise in the first place. Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, suffers a fatal heart attack shortly after riding a Peloton bike in the premiere episode of “And Just Like That.” After the program debuted, cardiologist Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, who serves on Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council, said in a statement that the character’s lifestyle choices, including “cocktails, cigars and big steaks” and his family history were “likely the cause of his death” and that riding the Peloton bike “may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

  • Q India Partners With Mzaalo

    QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, will become available on Mzaalo (www.mzaalo.com), a blockchain-based online video streaming app in the gamified and entertainment ecosystem. Q India will offer Mzaalo users an array of content targeting young India audiences who can earn rewar

  • And just like that … Peloton ad brings ‘Sex and the City’ character back to life

    A leading ‘And Just Like That…’ character suffered a heart attack after an intense Peloton workout in the series premiere.

  • Peloton airs ‘Sex and the City’ reboot parody ad, begins slow recovery from shares drop

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the "Sex and the City" parody ad released by Peloton in response to a character's death and an uptick in the fitness brand's shares after a drop last week.

  • Twitch Co-Founder Justin Kan Launches Gaming NFT Marketplace on Solana

    Fractal is bringing ownership to a community rich in both digital assets and NFT skepticism.

  • Miss Universe 2021: The Winner Is...

    The Miss Universe pageant, tentacles down the fiercest competition in the cosmos, crowned its 70th winner on Sunday. After a brief absence from his usual gig, Steve Harvey returned to host this year’s event, which was broadcast live on Fox and Telemundo from the Universe Arena at the Port of Eilat in Eilat, Israel. Eighty […]

  • Kim Kardashian passes baby bar law exam after failing '3 times in 2 years': 'This wasn't easy or handed to me'

    "OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" the reality star and beauty mogul shared Monday. "For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me."