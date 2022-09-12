Borehole Enlargement Systems Market 2026, Rise in Oil and Natural Gas Demand to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The borehole enlargement systems market is expected to grow by USD 310.26 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 3.73% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rise in oil and natural gas demand, rising investments in shale oil and gas, and rise in deep water, and ultra-deepwater E&P activities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, changes in the energy mix, fluctuations in the price of crude oil, world Bank ceasing funding for E&P activities will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Borehole Enlargement Systems Market 2022-2026

Borehole Enlargement Systems Market Segmentation

Application

Geography

Borehole Enlargement Systems Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our borehole enlargement systems market report covers the following areas:

Borehole Enlargement Systems Market size

Borehole Enlargement Systems Market trends

Borehole Enlargement Systems Market industry analysis

Borehole Enlargement Systems Market Vendor

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Borehole Enlargement Systems Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Borehole Enlargement Systems Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Atlas Copco AB

Baker Hughes Co.

DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL

DRILLSTAR INDUSTRIES

EasyDrill LLC

Halliburton Co.

Hole Opener Corp.

NOV Inc.

Oilfields Supply Center Ltd.

Paradigm Group BV

Radius Service LLC

Redback Drilling Tools

Reservoir Group

Borehole Enlargement Systems Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist borehole enlargement systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the borehole enlargement systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the borehole enlargement systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of borehole enlargement systems market vendors

Borehole Enlargement Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.73% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 310.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, South America, APAC, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution South America at 28% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Russia, and Argentina Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., DRILLING TOOLS INTERNATIONAL, DRILLSTAR INDUSTRIES, EasyDrill LLC, Halliburton Co., Hole Opener Corp., NOV Inc., Oilfields Supply Center Ltd., Paradigm Group BV, Radius Service LLC, Redback Drilling Tools, Reservoir Group, Sandvik AB, Schlumberger Ltd., Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG, The Industrialization and Energy Services Co.KSA, Weatherford International Plc, Wenzel Downhole Tools, and Western Drilling Tools Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

