Boreo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Tomi Sundberg

Boreo Oyj
·1 min read
Boreo Oyj
Boreo Oyj

Boreo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Tomi Sundberg

Boreo Plc                           Managers’ Transactions                   8 March 2023 at 11:00 EET

Boreo Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tomi Sundberg

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Boreo Oyj

LEI: 743700OD4QRWKZ4ODC98

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 26822/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-07

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900724

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 60 Unit price: 39.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 21 Unit price: 39.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 69 Unit price: 39.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 150 Volume weighted average price: 39.638 EUR

Further information:

Aku Rumpunen
CFO
mobile +358 40 556 3546

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd
Principal media

www.boreo.com

Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability, and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2022 were EUR 160.4 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.



