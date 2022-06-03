U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

Boreo Plc strengthens its Yleiselektroniikka business by acquiring the operations of Led-Systems Oy, a supplier of circuit board connectors and components

Boreo Oyj
·1 min read
Boreo Oyj
Boreo Oyj

Boreo Oyj          Investor news 3 June 2022 at 9:00 EET

Boreo Plc strengthens its Yleiselektroniikka business by acquiring the operations of Led-Systems Oy, a supplier of circuit board connectors and components

Boreo Plc has on June 3, 2022 acquired the business operations of Led-Systems Oy, strengthening the circuit board connector and component offering of Yleiselektroniikka.

The acquisition allows Yleiselektroniikka to broaden its product offering and better serve its customers within the space of circuit board connectors. Circuit board connectors are commonly used in products in the residential automation-, industrial automation-, as well as security- and surveillance industries.

The acquisition enables Yleiselektroniikka’s customers to benefit from a broader product portfolio and services from leading European suppliers.

No employees are transferred with the acquisition.

Led-Systems Oy had revenues of c. 0.3 million euros in 2021.

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.boreo.com

For more information:
CEO Kari Nerg
+358 44 341 8514

CFO Aku Rumpunen
+358 40 5563546
www.boreo.com

Boreo in brief
Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 146.5 million and it employs over 400 people in eight countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.


