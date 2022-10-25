Boreo will publish its Interim Report January-September 2022 on 3 November 2022
BOREO PLC Investor news 25 October 2022 at 18:00 EET
Boreo will publish its Interim Report January-September 2022 on 3 November 2022
Boreo Plc will publish its Interim Report January−September 2022 on Thursday, 3 November, 2022 at 09:00 EET. The release will be available after the publication on the company's website at: www.boreo.com/investors.
CEO Kari Nerg and CFO Aku Rumpunen will present the Interim Report in a webcast on the same day at 11:00 EET. Webcast will be held in English and questions can be presented during the presentation.
Webcast can be followed at: https://boreo.videosync.fi/2022-q3 and the recording will be available afterwards at: www.boreo.com/investors.
Vantaa, 25 October 2022
Boreo Plc
Kari Nerg
CEO
For more information:
CEO Kari Nerg
+358 44 341 8514
CFO Aku Rumpunen
+358 40 5563546
Boreo in brief
Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.
Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel.
The Group's net sales in 2021 were EUR 122 million and it employs some 300 people in seven countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.