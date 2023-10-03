Is BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Potentially Undervalued?

While BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$49.92 and falling to the lows of US$39.43. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether BorgWarner's current trading price of US$39.86 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at BorgWarner’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is BorgWarner Worth?

Good news, investors! BorgWarner is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $55.20, but it is currently trading at US$39.86 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because BorgWarner’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from BorgWarner?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 19% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for BorgWarner. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BWA is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BWA for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BWA. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you'd like to know more about BorgWarner as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for BorgWarner you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in BorgWarner, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

