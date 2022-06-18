U.S. markets closed

Boric Acid Market Size to Grow by 321.1 thousand MT | Increase In Demand From Developing Countries to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·10 min read

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Boric Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Boric Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the boric acid market between 2020 and 2025 is 321.1 thousand MT, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to record an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.68% during the projected period. The increase in demand from developing countries and growing demand for energy-efficient buildings are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as stringent regulations and policies will challenge market growth.

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Read this Sample Report.

Vendor Landscape

The boric acid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The boric acid market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  •  

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Key Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

The boric acid market report is segmented by Application (glass and ceramics, agriculture, detergents, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

  • The glass and ceramics application segment held the largest boric acid market in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to growing use of boric acid in borosilicate glass, textile fiberglass, and IFG is expected to drive the growth of the market. In reinforcement fiberglass (RFG) and IFG, the use of boric acid improves fiberizing efficiency and fluxing capabilities of the batch.

  • APAC will be the leading region with 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for boric acid market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The growing demand for boric acid from the glass and ceramics, agriculture, and cosmetics, and personal care industries will facilitate the boric acid market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

View sample report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Related Reports:

Fatty Acid Methyl Ester Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Propionic Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Boric Acid Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68%

Market growth 2021-2025

321.1 th MT

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.08

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Turkey, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., Avantor Inc., Eti Maden isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu, Orocobre Ltd. Co., Rio Tinto Ltd., SCL Italia Spa, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Chemical Co., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. , and Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Glass and ceramics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Detergents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Vendor landscape

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

  • 9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boric-acid-market-size-to-grow-by-321-1-thousand-mt--increase-in-demand-from-developing-countries-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301569958.html

SOURCE Technavio

