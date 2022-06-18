Boric Acid Market Size to Grow by 321.1 thousand MT | Increase In Demand From Developing Countries to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Boric Acid Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the boric acid market between 2020 and 2025 is 321.1 thousand MT, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also predicts the market to record an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.68% during the projected period. The increase in demand from developing countries and growing demand for energy-efficient buildings are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as stringent regulations and policies will challenge market growth.

The boric acid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post-pandemic impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The boric acid market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

The boric acid market report is segmented by Application (glass and ceramics, agriculture, detergents, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The glass and ceramics application segment held the largest boric acid market in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to growing use of boric acid in borosilicate glass, textile fiberglass, and IFG is expected to drive the growth of the market. In reinforcement fiberglass (RFG) and IFG, the use of boric acid improves fiberizing efficiency and fluxing capabilities of the batch.

APAC will be the leading region with 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for boric acid market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in all other regions. The growing demand for boric acid from the glass and ceramics, agriculture, and cosmetics, and personal care industries will facilitate the boric acid market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Boric Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.68% Market growth 2021-2025 321.1 th MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.08 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries China, US, Turkey, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Avantor Inc., Eti Maden isletmeleri Genel Mudurlugu, Orocobre Ltd. Co., Rio Tinto Ltd., SCL Italia Spa, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA, The Chemical Co., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. , and Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

