U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,018.63
    -39.03 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,974.61
    -308.79 (-0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,001.50
    -140.21 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.73
    -12.10 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.19
    +3.13 (+3.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.60
    -0.15 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9990
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1190
    +0.0840 (+2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1693
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7290
    +0.9770 (+0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,232.66
    +272.96 (+1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.95
    +11.07 (+2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

Boric Acid Market to be valued at US$ 840.7 Mn in 2022 and Grow at 5.3% CAGR in 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

North America is predicted to hold a significant 14.4% market share in the global boric acid market. The European boric acid market has had steady expansion and may account for 10.3% of the global market. The Asia Pacific boric acid market was the largest and fastest growing market due to the increasing urbanization and population increase, particularly in rising nations like China and India

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the global boric acid market is anticipated to increase from US$ 840.7 million in 2022 to US$ 1,409 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Boric acid also known as hydrogen borate, orthoboracic acid, and boracic acid is odorless, white, weak monobasic acid.  It has a crystalline structure usually available as a water-soluble powder form. The global boric acid market is expected to have significant growth rate, attributed to growing energy saving appliances market.

Asia-Pacific except Japan has substantial growth in the global boric acid market, attributed to the growing demand for energy due to rapidly growing population in the region, especially in China and India.

Get a Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2381

Global Boric Acid Market Dynamics

The growth of the global boric acid market is driven by growing demand for boric acid in energy saving appliances such as insulation of residential and commercial buildings. Macroeconomic factors such as rising per capita income and employment rate as well as the rapid rate of industrialization driving the global boric acid market.

Growing demand for fiberglass, growing energy needs, rising awareness of energy conservation methods, and rapid rate of urbanization also fueling the demand of global boric acid market. Utilization of boric acid in energy generation from oil trending the global boric acid market.

Some other factors trending the global boric acid market include high demand for electronic devices, glazed ceramics, and LCD televisions. The company providing the boric acid have significantly high opportunity in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America attributed to the significantly growing industrial economy.

The boric acid market also has a significant opportunity in the North America and Western Europe region, attributed to growing construction industry in the region.

Global Boric Acid Market Segmentation

The global boric acid market is segmented on the basis of end-user, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of end-user, the boric acid market is segmented as tiles, ceramic and fiberglass, agriculture, wood preservation, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics.

Among the end-user segment, manufacturers of ceramic and tiles and fiberglass segment contribute for the significant revenue share over the forecast period in the global boric acid market. On the basis of application, the global boric acid market is segmented as industrial/commercial and household, wherein industrial/commercial have significant revenue share and are expected to have substantial growth rate.

On the basis of a distribution channel, the boric acid market is segmented as wholesale, e-Commerce, and retail shop. Retail shop segment is further fragmented as hypermarket/supermarket, independent shop, and convenient shop. Among the distribution channel segment, wholesale segment contributes for the significant revenue share over the forecast period in the global boric acid market.

For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-2381

Global Boric Acid Market Regional Outlook

Based on the geographies, the global boric acid market is fragmented into seven regions -- North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America accounts for a significant share of the global boric acid market in terms of value, attributed to rising employment rate and rising disposable income.

Western Europe revenue share is followed by North America region in the global boric acid market, whereas the growth of the boric acid market is relatively low than other regions. The Asia-Pacific except Japan region accounts for significantly high volume share in the global boric acid market with significant growth rate, owing to the rapid growth of construction industry in the region particularly in countries such as India and China.

Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the global boric acid market. The developing economy such as Middle East Africa and Latin America have a substantial growth in the global boric acid market, owing to the increasing durability, demand for lightweight, strength, higher thermal efficiency, eco-friendly insulation products over the forecast period.

Overall, the outlook for the global boric acid market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Boric Acid Market: Segmentation

Based on end-user, the global boric acid market is segmented into:

  • Tiles, Ceramic, and Fiberglass Manufacturers

  • Flame Retardants

  • Agriculture

  • Wood Preservation

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Cosmetics

Based on application, the global boric acid market is segmented into:

  • Industrial/Commercial

  • Household

Based on distribution channel, the global boric acid market is segmented into:

  • Wholesale

  • E-Commerce

  • Retail Shop

  • Hypermarket/Supermarket

  • Independent Shop

  • Convenient Shop

Global Boric Acid Market Player

Few players in the global boric acid market include Borax, Tomiyama Pure Chemical Industries, 3M, Sociedad Industrial Tierra, Avantor Performance Materials, Societa Chimica Larderello (SCL), BASF, Russian Bor, Searles Valley Reserves, Eti Maden, Minera Santa Rita (MSR), Gujarat Boron Derivatives, and Quiborax.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

Click on the Below Link to Buy this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2381

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

      3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

          3.5.1.1. Producers

          3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

          3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

      3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

      3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

      3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

Read More TOC…

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials Market Insights

Corrosion Protective Coatings and Acid Proof Lining Market Size: Corrosion protective coatings are used by industries worldwide to protect their products from degradation, most commonly caused by moisture.

Fluoroboric Acid Market Analysis: The fluoroboric acid market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2.12 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 3 Bn by 2032.

Acid Proof Lining Market Forecast: The global market for acid proof linings for the assessment period, 2017-2022. According to the report, the global acid proof lining market is poised to reach a value of US$ 5,580 Mn by the end of 2022, registering expansion at a steady CAGR.

Acid Dyes Market Share: The demand of Acid Dyes is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 4% to 6% in between the coming assessment period of 2021-2031.

Acidity Regulator Market Type: Global Acidity Regulator demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 7 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.62%to be valued at US$ 16 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports


Recommended Stories

  • Deutsche Bank analyst boosts Tesla price target after visiting Berlin gigafactory

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Deutsche Bank analyst boosting Tesla's price target after visiting the EV automotive company's Berlin gigafactory.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Apple, Alibaba, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Tesla and Cigna

    Apple, Alibaba, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Tesla and Cigna are part of The Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • 10 Cash-Rich Defensive Stocks to Buy Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 cash-rich defensive stocks to buy before recession. If you want to read about some more cash-rich defensive stocks to buy before recession, go directly to 5 Cash-Rich Defensive Stocks to Buy Before Recession. The average savings of daily Americans are drying up as the United States economy slows down. […]

  • 10 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 renewable energy stocks to buy and hold for the next 10 years. If you want to jump straight to the top stocks in this group, check out the 5 Best Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years. The Inflation Reduction Act adds further certainty […]

  • Billionaire Izzy Englander’s Latest Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    The top ten stocks selected by Billionaire Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management at the end of the second quarter are covered in this article. If you’re just interested in learning about this fund’s top five stock recommendations, please visit Billionaire Izzy Englander’s Latest Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Israel “Izzy” Englander, who is based in New […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Unsurpassable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These fast-paced companies with unmatched innovative capacity are screaming buys following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Forget Meltdown, Each Dip Offers a Solid Entry Point: 5 Picks

    we have narrowed our search to five U.S. corporate giants to buy-on-the-dip to generate handsome profits in the mid-to-long-term. These are: TSLA, XOM, V, HUM and MAR.

  • 10 Stocks At Risk From Slowing Chinese Economy

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks at risk from the slowing Chinese economy. If you want to read about some more stocks at risk from the slowing Chinese economy, go directly to 5 Stocks At Risk From Slowing Chinese Economy. The Chinese economy is witnessing a sharp slowdown in growth as the collapse of […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy to Make Passive Income

    Of course, many dividend stocks have such low yields that they don't pay out very much. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks you can buy to make passive income. You won't find many better stocks in the S&P 500 for generating passive income than Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN).

  • Here’s What a $2 Million Retirement Looks Like in America

    For many Americans, retirement advice is limited to encouragement to save more or warnings that they haven’t saved enough. Whether they are decades, years, or months from retirement, it can be hard to imagine the life that 401(k) ultimately buys.

  • General Electric Gets Its Power Back

    Just a few years ago, it would almost have been unthinkable to describe General Electric's (NYSE: GE) power business as its best performer, but that's where things stand now. While the other three segments (healthcare, aviation, and renewable energy) have all suffered significantly with supply chain pressures in 2022, GE Power is on track for its full-year guidance. Ongoing performance at GE Power is particularly important for three key reasons, and they all relate to the upcoming breakup of the company.

  • 3 top dividend stocks from Goldman Sachs — nail down an inflation-fighting yield as high as 13.3%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Get You This Much Money a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Canoo, the EV startup that scored a deal with the world’s largest retailer, is a mess under the hood

    A new Fortune report finds the Bentonville, Arkansas-based startup is "floundering to an extreme degree,” even with a Walmart deal.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    If a 6%-plus yield sounds good to you, then you'll want to jump on these two energy stocks while you still can.

  • Goldman Says Buy Commodities, ‘Worry About Recession Later’

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. urged investors to pile into commodities as most recession risks coursing through global markets are overblown in the near term, arguing that raw materials stand to rebound amid a profound energy crisis and tight physical fundamentals.Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest A

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest Your $1000 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to invest your $1000 according to Reddit. If you want to see more top stock picks of Redditors for building out a $1,000 portfolio, check out the 5 Best Stocks to Invest Your $1000 According to Reddit. The frenzy around meme stocks like Bed Bath & […]

  • Down but Not Out: Buy These Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks Before They Skyrocket

    When stocks go down but the underlying businesses remain healthy, dividend-focused investors can get paid a handsome sum to wait for a recovery.

  • Got $10,000? 3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

    The Federal Reserve is on a mission to bring down inflation, and one way it does so is by raising interest rates. One sector that is sensitive to changes in interest rates is the banking sector. If we are entering a period of persistent inflation and high interest rates, you'll be happy you own Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), and Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI).

  • Catalent (CTLT) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Catalent (CTLT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.48% and 0.89%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?