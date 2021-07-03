U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.34
    +32.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,786.35
    +152.82 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,639.33
    +116.95 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.76
    -23.60 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.19
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    26.58
    +0.51 (+1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4310
    -0.0490 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0400
    -0.4830 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,551.93
    +1,030.00 (+3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    816.95
    +7.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.27
    -1.89 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,783.28
    +76.24 (+0.27%)
     

Boring Company proposes Fort Lauderdale transit loop for trips to the beach

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Elon Musk's Boring Company is still trying to sell cities on transit loops, and it might just have a significant buyer. As The Verge reports, the Boring Company has submitted a bid for a transit tunnel loop that would link the downtown with the beach. The Las Olas Loop would be an "innovative and unprecented" way to manage traffic congestion and transit demands, Mayor Dean Trantalis claimed.

The City Commission will vote on the proposal on July 6th. It also plans to establish a process where other companies can offer rival projects. Specific details won't be available until after the competition is over, the city said.

A successful bid would establish the Boring Company's first East Coast tunnel. The only existing tunnel, in Las Vegas, launched in June.

It would be a crucial win. Musk's outfit hasn't had much success pitching cities on passenger loops, and has even shifted some of its attention to larger freight tunnels. A Fort Lauderdale contract would give the passenger system more credibility and might encourage other cities to consider tunnels of their own — at least, so long as the tunnels prove to be useful.

