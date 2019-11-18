Boris Johnson Faces Questions Over His Love Life: U.K. Election Update

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his Conservatives are canceling plans to cut corporation tax next April so the government can save money to spend more on voters’ priorities, including the state-funded National Health Service.

The rate was due to fall to 17% from 19%, but Johnson said businesses had already gained from a succession of corporation tax cuts in recent years. He spoke to the Confederation of British Industry to try to get the focus of his general election campaign on his Conservative Party’s pro-business policies.

Must Read: What Scares Business More: Brexit or Corbyn? U.K. Campaign Trail

Key Developments:

Johnson tells CBI he will keep Sajid Javid as Chancellor of the Exchequer after electionJohnson also says corporation tax cut will have to waitJeremy Corbyn tells CBI Labour would keep U.K. close to or inside the EU -- and the richest must pay more taxA Survation poll for Monday’s Good Morning Britain TV show put the Tories on 42%, Labour on 28%, the Liberal Democrats on 13% and the Brexit Party on 5%

Corbyn Insists He’s Fighting Antisemitism (12:15 p.m.)

Jeremy Corbyn defended himself against charges that antisemitism has flourished within his Labour Party. Asked at the Confederation of British Industry conference in London if Labour was “for the many, not the Jew,” Corbyn replied: “I have lived my whole life as somebody who hates racism in every form whatsoever.”

Corbyn Calls Out Miners Over Damage (12 p.m.)

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called on commodity and oil companies to be socially responsible and consider their environmental impact.

While acknowledging that many have social impact funds and support community projects, Corbyn said he is concerned by “the behavior of very big oil and mineral companies in other countries and the environmental problems” they cause. A Labour government would work with the companies to rectify issues, he said.

Corbyn: Labour Isn’t Anti-Business (11:38 a.m.)

Jeremy Corbyn said his opposition Labour Party isn’t anti-business. Speaking to the CBI conference, he said he wouldn’t apologize for wanting to raise taxes on the richest and for planning to take key businesses into public ownership.

“It’s not anti-business to be against poverty pay,” he said. “It’s not anti-business to say the largest corporations should pay their taxes just as smaller companies do. It’s not anti-business to want prosperity in every part of our country, not only in the financial center of the City of London.”

Crucially, he said Labour would keep Britain close to, or inside, the European Union.

Johnson: I’ll Keep Javid as Chancellor (11:20 a.m.)

Boris Johnson has confirmed that Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid will keep his job if the Conservatives win the election. “I will keep Sajid Javid as my Chancellor,” the prime minister told the CBI conference. “I think he’s a great guy, he’s doing a fantastic job and I’m proud to have him as a colleague.”

Johnson Scraps Corporation Tax Cut (11:15 a.m.)

Boris Johnson said he’s postponing a plan to cut corporation tax, paid by business, saving the government 6 billion pounds ($7.8 billion) to spend on priorities such as the NHS. “It is the fiscally responsible thing to do at the current time,” he told business leaders at the Confederation of British Industry conference in London.

Corporation tax was due to fall to 17% from 19% next April. Canceling that puts the pre-announced Conservative Party plan to lower business taxes by around 1 billion pounds into perspective.

The move will save the government money to “put into the priorities of the British people,” Johnson said. “We proudly back business across this country because we understand it is you who is creating the wealth that pays for the NHS,” he said. “And by the way, because the NHS is the nation’s priority and because we believe emphatically in fiscal prudence I hope you won’t mind that we also announce today that we are postponing further cuts in corporation tax.”

Johnson Pitches Brexit Certainty to Business (10:55 a.m.)

Boris Johnson made his pitch to business leaders at the confederation of British Industry conference in London: let him get Brexit out of the way, and use the ensuing certainty to help the economy grow. The prime minister said the U.K. economy “is still not achieving what it should” and had “so much more natural energy waiting to be unleashed.”

Story continues