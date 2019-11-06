Boris Johnson Fights Back After Day of Tory Blunders: Election Update

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Boris Johnson will try to get his campaign on track after a stumble Tuesday with one of his best-known ministers in trouble for comments about people killed in a tower-block fire. Johnson launches the Conservative Party election campaign with a rally in the West Midlands this evening.

The prime minister visited Queen Elizabeth II before returning to his Downing Street residence, where he will make a statement at 1 p.m.. Johnson, who twice failed to persuade Parliament to allow him to have an election before succeeding at the third attempt, will say he didn’t want to go to the polls but had “no choice,” according to his office.

Key developments:

Johnson meets monarch before statement in Downing Street at 1 p.m.Johnson compares Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to Stalin in Telegraph columnCorbyn speaking in Telford, England. The Green Party launched its campaign in Bristol and Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson will visit a school in London at 2.30 p.m.Johnson will hold a rally in the West Midlands in the evening

Corbyn Targets Leave Supporters (11:15 a.m.)

Corbyn hit the campaign trail in Telford, where the Tories have a majority of just 720 votes. It’s a key seat because Labour needs to convince the 63% of residents who voted to leave the EU in 2016 that it’s a party which can still represent them.

The scale of the challenge was shown in a YouGov poll published Nov. 1, which found only 43% of past Labour voters who also voted leave still intend to back the party.

“Many people in our country have grown weary of politics,” Corbyn told the rally in Telford, Shropshire. “Westminster hasn’t exactly covered itself in glory recently. It’s a long, long way from the reality of people’s lives.”

In an appeal to traditional Labour voters, Corbyn repeated his call-and-response chant that the state-run National Health Service is “not for sale.” He also attacked Jacob Rees-Mogg’s comments on the Grenfell fire tragedy (see 8 a.m.). “Do you want leaders who think they are above us all?” he asked, as he portrayed the Tories as rich and out-of-touch with the concerns of voters.

Johnson Meets Queen as Campaign Begins (10:30 a.m.)

Boris Johnson traveled to Buckingham Palace to meet with Queen Elizabeth II to formally inform her of the start of the general election campaign.

The prime minister and the head of state spoke for about 25 minutes before Johnson returned to his office in Downing Street. He will make a statement to cameras at 1 p.m. before traveling to his campaign launch on Wednesday evening, his office said.

Labour Struggles to Shake Antisemitism Charge (8:30 a.m.)

The opposition Labour Party is seizing on Cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg’s comments about the Grenfell Tower fire (see 8 a.m.) to try to demonstrate the Conservatives are out of touch with ordinary voters.

“I think it reflects an arrogance about Jacob Rees-Mogg which is not going to help the Tory Party at this election,” Labour’s home affairs spokeswoman Diane Abbott told BBC radio earlier.

Yet Labour faces its own perception battle after three Jewish newspapers called leader Jeremy Corbyn a danger to their community for failing to tackle antisemitism in his party. Abbott said Labour is trying to stamp out the problem but also added: “It’s not every element of the Jewish community that believes Jeremy is an antisemite.”

Cleverly on Back Foot Defending Rees-Mogg (8 a.m.)

Instead of launching his party’s election campaign, Conservative Chairman James Cleverly had the task of defending colleagues amid the fallout from Jacob Rees-Mogg’s remarks about the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people in 2017. The leader of the House of Commons was forced to apologize after he said in a radio interview it would have been “common sense” to flee the building -- against fire service advice.

But his remarks were amplified by Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, who suggested Rees-Mogg would have survived the fire because he is more “clever” than the victims. Bridgen himself apologized on Wednesday.

Johnson’s Tories Stumble as Senior Minister Forced to Apologize

“What they said was wrong and they have apologized for that,” Cleverly told ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ program on Wednesday. “We want to focus on the future and indeed on the priorities of all of the whole of the U.K. including people who live in hardship and poverty.” Cleverly later told the BBC Rees-Mogg and Bridgen don’t need to resign because they had apologized.

