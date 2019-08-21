Boris Johnson Will Seek Trump’s Backing to Put George Osborne in IMF

(Bloomberg) -- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to rally support for former Finance Minister George Osborne to become the next head of the International Monetary Fund, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Johnson will use the Group of Seven meetings in Biarritz, France this weekend to urge other world leaders including U.S. President Donald Trump to support a U.K. bid for Osborne to replace Christine Lagarde as IMF managing director.

Osborne was Chancellor of the Exchequer under the government of Prime Minister David Cameron from 2010 to 2016. Now as the editor of the London-based Evening Standard newspaper, Osborne backed Johnson to be prime minister.

British Nomination

The U.K. is hoping to field its own candidate to replace Lagarde and objected to the way other European Union governments nominated Kristalina Georgieva, the World Bank‘s chief executive, for the role.

An unwritten transatlantic agreement typically allows Europe to select the managing director of the IMF and the U.S. to choose the president of the World Bank.

A Briton has never run the IMF, and the new government may want to push a candidate as a way to maintain its standing on the world stage after Brexit, which is planned for Oct. 31. That’s the same day Lagarde takes over as European Central Bank president from Mario Draghi.

U.S., China Support

Johnson wants to nominate Osborne if he can attract the support of the U.S. and China against the EU-backed candidate. He will use his bilateral meetings at the G-7 to push that plan, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid has indicated his support for Osborne in an interview last week.

“There’s a number of discussions going on, and I think that George would make an excellent, absolutely superb head of the IMF. But as you’ll know, these processes are never straightforward,” Javid told the Times of London newspaper.

