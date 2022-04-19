U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,434.40
    +42.71 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,719.44
    +307.75 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,500.86
    +168.50 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.75
    +18.62 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.49
    -4.72 (-4.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,963.80
    -22.60 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    -0.64 (-2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    +0.0590 (+2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3000
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6100
    +1.6100 (+1.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,536.44
    +2,075.86 (+5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.64
    +20.09 (+2.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,609.95
    -6.43 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Boris Johnson's office targeted by suspected Pegasus spyware, report says

Catherine Neilan
·3 min read
Boris Johnson's office targeted by suspected Pegasus spyware, report says

  • Boris Johnson's Downing Street was the subject of "multiple" suspected attacks via Pegasus spyware, a report said.

  • Pegasus is the hacking software developed and licensed to governments around the world by the Israeli firm NSO Group.

  • Experts at the University of Toronto believe the attacks, between 2020 and 2021, were linked to the UAE.

Boris Johnson's Downing Street office was the target of multiple suspected malware attacks believed to be linked to the United Arab Emirates, a report said.

Number 10 was believed to have been targeted with Pegasus, a sophisticated hacking software that can turn a phone into a remote listening device, between 2020 and 2021, according to a report published Monday by Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto.

Over the same period there were also suspected attacks on the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office associated with Pegasus operators linked to the UAE, as well as India, Cyprus and Jordan, the report claimed.

Pegasus is the hacking software – or spyware – developed, marketed, and licensed to governments around the world by the Israeli firm NSO Group. It has the capability to infect phones running either iOS or Android operating systems.

A device connected to the Downing Street network was infected using the spyware on July 7, 2020, according to a report on the research by The New Yorker.

John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at the Citizen Lab, told the magazine: "When we found the Number 10 case, my jaw dropped."

In a statement published on its website, Citizen Lab director Ron Deibert said the team had taken the unusual step of notifying officials because the group "believes that our actions can reduce harm."

However, the group was not able to identify the specific individuals within No. 10 and the Foreign Office who are suspected of having been hacked.

Deibert noted that the FCDO attack could have similarities to the 2021 hacking of foreign phone numbers used by US State Department employees in Uganda. This attack was carried out by an unknown assailant using spyware developed by NSO Group, Reuters reported at the time.

In November 2021, the Biden administration blacklisted NSO Group after it determined the Israeli spyware maker had acted "contrary to the foreign policy and national security interests of the US," The Guardian reported.

Deibert said: "Given that a UK-based lawyer involved in a lawsuit against NSO Group was hacked with Pegasus in 2019, we felt compelled to ensure that the UK government was aware of the ongoing spyware threat, and took appropriate action to mitigate it."

This is not the first time concerns have been raised about telecommunications security in Johnson's administration.

It emerged last April that the prime minister's phone number had been freely available online for a decade.

In March, Insider reported that Johnson was receiving digested versions of his ministerial red box via WhatsApp on a daily basis, prompting further security concerns.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Climate change damaging US military bases in the Arctic, report warns

    Increasing hurricanes, flooding, storms and wildfires in recent years have caused billions of dollars in damage to U.S. military installations.

  • Watchdog warned UK government of spyware infections inside 10 Downing Street

    (Reuters) -Digital rights watchdog group Citizen Lab said on Monday it had warned British officials that electronic devices connected to government networks, including some inside the prime minister's office and foreign ministry, appeared to be infected with Israeli-made spy software. The spy software is known as Pegasus, a product of Israeli cyberarms dealer NSO Group, according to a blog post https://citizenlab.ca/2022/04/uk-government-officials-targeted-pegasus published by Citizen Lab. "We confirm that in 2020 and 2021 we observed and notified the government of the United Kingdom of multiple suspected instances of Pegasus spyware infections within official UK networks," the blog post reads.

  • Putin awards medals to soldiers accused of Bucha massacre as victims buried in mass graves

    President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of ‘genocide’ after the Bucha massacre

  • UK targets Moscow bourse to try to curb investments in Russia

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Tuesday it planned to revoke the Moscow Stock Exchange's (MOEX) status as a recognised stock exchange in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a move that would remove some tax relief for new investors. Britain and other Western allies are searching for new ways to increase pressure on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, targeting wealthy elites and key industries as well as trying to cut off access to the international financial system. "Revoking Moscow Stock Exchange’s recognised status sends a clear message – there is no case for new investments in Russia," Britain's Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Lucy Frazer, said in a statement.

  • Catalan independence leaders targeted by spyware, rights group says

    MADRID (Reuters) -Catalonia's regional leader accused the Spanish government on Monday of spying on its citizens after a rights group said his phone and dozens more belonging to Catalan pro-independence figures had been infected with spyware used by sovereign states. The Citizen Lab digital rights group found more than 60 people linked to the Catalan separatist movement, including several members of the European Parliament, other politicians, lawyers and activists, had been targeted with "Pegasus" spyware made by Israel's NSO Group after a failed independence bid.

  • With Russia's big offensive said to be underway, fresh battles rock eastern Ukraine

    Ukraine says the decisive fight for country's east has begun as Russia mounts wave of attacks in the Donbas region. Biden to confer with allies.

  • Taiwan says COVID vaccine talks held up on China sales deal

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Talks on Taiwan buying the child version of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have stalled as Pfizer does not have the right to sell it and BioNTech and its Chinese partner do not make it, a Taiwanese minister said on Monday. The sales rights for the vaccine in Greater China, including Taiwan, belong to BioNTech and its Chinese sales agent, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group.

  • Plug Power secures deal to supply 'green hydrogen' to Walmart

    "I expect you will probably see another [deal] before this quarter is over," said Plug Power chief executive Andy Marsh of the growing demand for hydrogen produced with zero carbon emissions.

  • Grandmaster Garry Kasparov Predicts 'Palace Coup' May Oust Putin Over Ukraine

    The Russian chess legend, a fierce Putin critic, laid out “the order of moves that cannot be reversed."

  • Fed’s Bullard Says 75 Basis-Point Hike Could Be Option If Needed

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtFederal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullar

  • I have a government job and a small pension. I’m planning to work a few more years. Should I file for Social Security now or wait?

    A recent reader email introduced the very common question: Should I file for Social Security now or wait? The way Social Security benefits are calculated, from a “total benefits over your expected lifetime” perspective, filing at any age (for a single person) will result in a similar outcome for you. Read: Financial Face Off: When is the best time to claim Social Security retirement benefits — sooner or later?

  • Lockheed Martin in Talks With Pentagon on Ukraine Weapons

    Lockheed Martin said it is in talks with the Pentagon about increasing production of weapons destined for Ukraine, though the company has yet to boost output.

  • Ukraine President warns of Russian hypersonic missiles, US Senators visit Taiwan, and more

    Yahoo Finance Contributor Kevin Cirilli joins the Live show to discuss the latest political news including bipartisan support for Ukraine and Taiwan, as well as Trump's latest endorsements for candidates such as J.D. Vance.

  • Rolls-Royce expecting UK approval for mini nuclear reactor by mid-2024

    A Rolls-Royce design for a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) will likely receive UK regulatory approval by mid-2024 and be able to produce grid power by 2029, Paul Stein, chairman of Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactors, told Reuters. The British government asked its nuclear regulator to start the approval process in March, having backed Rolls-Royce's $546 million funding round in November to develop the country's first SMR reactor.

  • Russia flags further rate cut, more budget spending

    Russia faces soaring inflation and capital flight while grappling with a possible debt default after the West imposed unprecedented sanctions to punish President Vladimir Putin for sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Putin said on Monday that Russia should use its state budget to support the economy and liquidity when lending activity has waned. The central bank more than doubled its key interest rate to 20% on Feb. 28 as the first wave of sanctions hit, before trimming it to 17% on April 8.

  • Putin has launched the first economic world war, and the EU and the West are his targets

    ​As momentous as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is, the most strategically important event in recent weeks was the global economic war between Russia and the U.S. and its allies. Russia, however, has been preparing to confront the West and challenge the Western socio-economic model for a long time. Russia’s strategic interests in Ukraine are well-known.

  • Oil Gains as Libya Shuts Its Largest Oil Field Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as the shutdown of Libya’s biggest oil field strains an already under-supplied market, overshadowing signals that China’s drastic pandemic lockdowns are weighing on economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupo

  • Why a near-term recession is unlikely: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, March 24, 2022.

  • Recession Blame, Bullard Speaks, Real Yields, Mortgage Rates, Trading Lockheed

    It was what the St. Louis Fed President said regarding short-term rate targets that left the deepest impression.

  • Tesla Graphite Supplier Lands $107 Million U.S. Loan for Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- A critical minerals company with an agreement to supply Tesla Inc. with battery-ready graphite has been awarded a conditional loan of up to $107 million from the Biden administration to help finance a U.S. plant expansion.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting t