U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,016.25
    +59.00 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,763.18
    +226.48 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,474.35
    +278.13 (+2.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,901.40
    +40.15 (+2.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.26
    +0.39 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.90
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.54 (-2.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0383
    +0.0054 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8030
    -0.0620 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1894
    +0.0140 (+1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2720
    -0.7280 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,957.53
    +481.14 (+2.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.54
    +3.84 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,359.83
    -25.34 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Borr Drilling Limited - Invitation to webcast and conference call Q3 2022 results

·1 min read

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE and OSE: BORR) plans to release its financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

A conference call and webcast is scheduled for 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York Time) and participants are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call. The earnings report and presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section on www.borrdrilling.com.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a)    Webcast

To access the webcast, please go to the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s2se2v8c

b)   Conference Call

Please use the ths link to register for the conference call, https://register.vevent.com/register/BIabf07ef5a1c845039e0776ddc4fae163. Participants will then receive dial-in details on screen and via email and can then choose to dial in with their unique pin or selct "Call me" and porvide telephone details for the system to link them automatically.

Replay stream:

When the call is complete, participants can stream the replay of the call by clicking this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s2se2v8c

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borr-drilling-limited---invitation-to-webcast-and-conference-call-q3-2022-results-301678822.html

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Looks for Diamonds in the Rough; Here Are 2 Stocks He’s Snapping Up

    The elections are behind us, the latest inflation data showed an easing back in the rate of increase, and markets finished last week with their best trading sessions in months. The signs have aligned for investors to feel good. Or should they? Billionaire investor Carl Icahn believes otherwise, and in a recent interview he laid out the case for the bears. “I am still quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least, but you have them all the

  • 15 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading into 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest midstream companies heading into 2023. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Biggest Midstream Companies Heading Into 2023. The oil and gas industry […]

  • Here's How Tilray Could Grow by 3X Before 2027

    Few marijuana businesses are as hungry for growth as Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Right now, Tilray has a market cap of just over $2.6 billion, which means that it'll need to grow to reach a cap of $7.8 billion to triple. If we assume that its trailing 12-month (TTM) price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.5 will stay roughly the same, that market cap implies reaching an annual total revenue of around $2.2 billion before 2027.

  • Sociedad Quimica (SQM) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Sociedad Quimica (SQM) is likely to have gained from higher realized prices and strong demand in the third quarter.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks receiving downgrades from analysts. If you want to check out some more stocks whose ratings were recently cut by analysts, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Stocks tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell this morning, a day […]

  • 2 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Let's look at two examples investors should consider: Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Can a company that isn't yet profitable be considered "cheap?" In my view, the answer is yes, and Novavax is a good example. Although there is still red on the bottom line, the biotech is generating revenue from its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for November 15th

    GOLD, ABST and BSBR have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 15, 2022.

  • Here's What Drove Tesla Shares Back Above $200 Today

    Elon Musk acknowledged he has his hands full with Twitter, and that admission might just be what Tesla investors wanted to hear.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -119.57% and 5.94%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the Dow's 30 components, there are two screaming buys and one value trap to shy away from.

  • What's Going on With Unity Stock?

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported third-quarter earnings results that investors are diligently studying. This video will deliver a detailed analysis of Unity's third-quarter earnings call. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money

    While a recession could potentially dampen your optimism for portfolio growth next year, a few companies have recently beaten market expectations despite a stock market sell-off, and could continue to win next year. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) defied market declines in the last month and could provide investors with significant gains in 2023. As a leader in PC components, AMD has seen its stock fall 49% year to date because of market declines.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought 3 New Stocks In Q3, Sold These Others

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • Why UiPath Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) were moving higher today after the robotic process automation specialist reported better-than-expected preliminary third-quarter earnings results and announced another round of layoffs. As of 9:39 a.m. ET, UiPath stock was up 16.2%. First, UiPath, whose software makes bots that automate workflows, said it expected to report revenue of approximately $260 million for the third quarter, an increase of 18% from the quarter a year ago and ahead of estimates at $245.3 million.

  • The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy

    Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period. In an uncertain economic environment, advertising is one of the first expenditures that businesses cut back on. Third-quarter results for the digital ad-campaign market's top dog remained stable, and the company continued to make impressive progress.

  • 1 Dividend Stock That's Beating Amazon (For Now) And 1 That Probably Never Will Again

    If someone told you a dividend stock like Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) was one-upping a growth juggernaut like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), nobody could blame you for being skeptical. Of course, making money is better than losing less -- and on that score, real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), is actually up more than 40% over the past 12 months.

  • 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) represent a diverse selection of some of the best materials dividend stocks to buy […]

  • A Once-in-a-Generation Opportunity: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Investor sentiment has soured in response to economic uncertainty, sparking a sweeping downturn in the stock market. In fact, the broad-based S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite have both declined for three consecutive quarters, an event that last occurred during the Great Recession in 2009. For instance, Block (NYSE: SQ) and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) have lost 71% and 57% of their value, respectively, providing a rare buying opportunity.