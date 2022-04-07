Borregaard ASA: Annual General Meeting held
7 April 2022: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)
Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting today adopted all items as proposed on the agenda. The minutes and the list of attendants are available on www.borregaard.com.
Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909
