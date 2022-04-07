U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,464.50
    -11.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,283.00
    -116.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,460.25
    -45.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.80
    -3.30 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.43
    +1.20 (+1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.50
    +9.40 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.45
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0928
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6350
    +0.0260 (+1.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.49
    +1.46 (+6.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3069
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8800
    +0.0800 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,509.27
    -1,394.55 (-3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.87
    -41.48 (-3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    -23.85 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

Borregaard ASA: Annual General Meeting held

Borregaard
In this article:
  • BRG
Borregaard
Borregaard

7 April 2022: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting today adopted all items as proposed on the agenda. The minutes and the list of attendants are available on www.borregaard.com.

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and the Public Limited Company Act § 5-11b item 4.



