Borregaard ASA: Annual Report 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Borregaard
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRG
Borregaard
Borregaard

Borregaard’s Annual Report for 2021, which also includes the Sustainability Report, is published today.

A pdf-version and a zip file are attached this notice. To order a printed copy of the report, please go to www.borregaard.com.

Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 17 March 2022

Contacts:
Tone Horvei Bredal, Communications Director, +47 924 67 711
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Sections 5-5 and 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachments


