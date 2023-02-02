Borregaard ASA: The Board of Directors’ dividend proposal to Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting

Borregaard

2 February 2023: Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)



At a meeting on 1 February 2023 the Board of Directors of Borregaard ASA decided to propose an ordinary dividend for 2022 of NOK 3.25 per share to the Annual General Meeting. Dividend payment is estimated at NOK 324 million. The exact amount will depend on the number of treasury shares held at the date of the Annual General Meeting. No dividend will be paid on treasury shares held by the Borregaard Group.

Provided that the traded shares are subject to ordinary settlement in the Norwegian Securities Register (VPS), shares acquired up to and including 18 April 2023 will carry the right to receive dividends, whereas shares that are acquired on and after 19 April 2023 will not carry the right to receive dividends. Subject to the decision of the Annual General Meeting, the dividend will be paid on 27 April 2023 to shareholders registered in the company’s shareholders’ register as evidenced in a transcript as of 20 April 2023.

The share will be quoted ex dividend on 19 April 2023.

The Annual General Meeting of Borregaard ASA will be held on Tuesday 18 April 2023 at 1 p.m. (13:00 CET) in Sarpsborg.

Borregaard’s Annual Report for 2022 will be released on 28 March 2023.

Contacts:

Per Bjarne Lyngstad, CFO, +47 952 44 515

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 – 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







