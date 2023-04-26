U.S. markets open in 6 hours 54 minutes

Borregaard ASA: Invitation to Q1 2023 announcement

26 April 2023: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Presentation of Q1 2023 results

Borregaard will report first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday 3 May 2023 at 07:00 CET. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.

A presentation of the first quarter 2023 results will also be held at 08:30 CET at Carnegie, Fjordalléen 16, Oslo. Attendance in person is possible. The presentation can be followed live on web-TV at https://www.borregaard.com/investors/. It will be possible to ask questions via the web.

All presentations will be held in English.

For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit https://www.borregaard.com/.

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.