U.S. markets open in 6 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,886.50
    -18.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,248.00
    -119.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,071.00
    -67.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.10
    -9.10 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.74
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.80
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.02 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0172
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.08
    -0.65 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1999
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7530
    -0.2560 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,799.91
    +1,469.53 (+7.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.70
    +27.39 (+6.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,189.08
    +81.31 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.66 (+0.10%)
     

Borregaard ASA: Invitation to Q2 2022 announcement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Borregaard
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRGAY
  • BRRDF
Borregaard
Borregaard

8 July 2022: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Presentation of Q2 2022 results

Borregaard will report second quarter 2022 results on Friday 15 July 2022 at 07:00 CET. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.

A presentation of the second quarter 2022 results will also be held at 08:30 CET at DNB Markets, Dronning Eufemias gate 30, Oslo. The presentation can be followed live on web-TV at https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.

All presentations will be held in English.

For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit https://www.borregaard.com/.

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Recommended Stories