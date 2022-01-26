U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

Borregaard ASA: Invitation to Q4 2021 announcement

Borregaard
26 January 2022: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Presentation of Q4 2021 results

Borregaard will report fourth quarter 2021 results on Thursday 3 February 2022 at 07:00 CET. A stock exchange announcement will be made. A press release, the quarterly report and a presentation will be made available on https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.

A presentation of the fourth quarter 2021 results will be held at 08:00 CET and can be followed live on web-TV at https://www.borregaard.com/investors/.

All presentations will be held in English.

For more information about Borregaard ASA, please visit https://www.borregaard.com/.

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



