U.S. markets open in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,358.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,059.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,961.75
    +8.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.50
    +2.10 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.50
    +3.46 (+3.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.50
    +28.30 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    +0.72 (+2.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1064
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.79
    -3.04 (-10.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3180
    +0.0034 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7340
    -0.0240 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,840.66
    +1,099.62 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.62
    +39.06 (+4.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,328.35
    +36.67 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     

Borregaard ASA: Notice of Borregaard’s Annual General Meeting 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Borregaard
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRG
Borregaard
Borregaard

The Annual General Meeting of Borregaard ASA will be held on 7 April 2022 at 13:00 CET as a digital meeting.

The following documents are attached:

- Notice of the Annual General Meeting
- Report on pay and other remuneration to senior management
- Recommendations of the nomination committee
- Election of Auditor

Borregaard’s Annual Report 2021 is available at the company’s webpage: www.borregaard.com.

Notice of attendance is not required for the digital meeting. However, shareholder must be logged in when the meeting starts.

The notice will be sent to all shareholders today. Notice of the Annual General Meeting and other documents relating to items of business, as well as further information concerning the rights of shareholders, may be found at www.borregaard.com.

The Annual General Meeting will be simultaneously interpreted to English.

Login will open at 12:00 CET at the date of the Annual General Meeting.

Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 17 March 2022

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Beat the Market Today

    Biotech Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was one of the better-performing stocks in its sector on Wednesday. China-based CFRA chopped its price target by over 20%, reducing it to $83 per share from the preceding $107. In the past, like other notable biotechs, Novavax has been rather susceptible to analyst adjustments such as this one.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Says Truist

    Let’s talk about artificial intelligence. AI is a growing segment of the tech sector, finding uses in almost every industry, especially those featuring autonomous systems. Self-driving cars, industrial robots, call center chatbots, even the smartphones in our pockets – all of them have some connection with AI and machine learning tech. It has already changed the face of the digital world, and its revolution is far from over. A tech with such a profound and wide-ranging impact will also make itse

  • Bond Traders Stunned by a Hawkish Fed Are Sounding Growth Alarms

    (Bloomberg) -- Defying their stock-market counterparts, Treasury traders aren’t buying Jerome Powell’s upbeat pronouncements on growth. In fact, in the aftermath of Wednesday’s policy decision, one bond-market indicator of economic hardship is flashing red for the first time since the darkest days of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over De

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Aerospace, China Carmaker; Sells Pharma

    Asset manager Cathie Wood continues to buy and sell stocks amid the market's volatility. Last week, she had choice words about oil prices.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • Why AMC Entertainment's Stock Is Jumping Higher Today

    What happened Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were running 7.5% higher at 10:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday, one day after the movie theater operator surprised the markets with news it was investing in a gold and silver mining company.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Federal Reserve Alert: How to Trade Nasdaq, S&P After the Rate Hike

    The Federal Reserve will raise rates. Do you know how to trade the S&P 500 and Nasdaq afterwards? Here are the key levels to know now.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today: Is the Market Overreacting?

    Rivian investors have been bullish over the past two days, but there's much more work to be done.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Flashes Bullish Signal On Fed, China, Russia-Ukraine News; What To Do Now

    News from China, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Federal Reserve spurred a big market rally. But don't get too excited yet.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Amazon Stock Looks Primed for Takeoff

    Shares of e-commerce and cloud-computing behemoth Amazon (AMZN) have been volatile as of late, following news that the stock is getting a 20-for-1 split. That's a huge deal that will open the door to a new world of small retail investors. Indeed, splits for big tech has been some sort of trend lately, and Amazon is jumping aboard the bandwagon. Amazon's Split and Share Repurchase Ignite a Bounce Although splits are ultimately good for retail investors, they don't add value for existing sharehold

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • China Stocks Extend Historic Surge as Traders Cheer Support Vows

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks climbed, adding to Wednesday’s stunning surge, as Beijing’s strong push to stabilize financial markets lured buyers back after a relentless equity selloff.Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredKremlin Embrace of Neutral-Ukraine Plan Spar

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick up as Wall Street digests Fed rate hike

    U.S. stock futures opened higher in extended trading Wednesday following a pivotal session on Wall Street marked by the Federal Reserve’s long-anticipated move to hike short-term interest rates for the first time in three years.

  • Why Micron Stock Just Jumped 7%

    Shares of semiconductors and computer memory specialist Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) jumped out of the gate on Wednesday and headed higher -- up 6.9% as of 1 p.m. ET. You can thank an analyst at investment banker Bernstein for that. Recently, a combination of too-high stock prices and worries that the conflict in Ukraine could decrease demand for semiconductor chips has depressed the shares of many semiconductor stocks -- including Micron's, which is down 19% over the past month.