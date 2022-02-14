U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.88
    -6.76 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,526.42
    -211.64 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,918.97
    +127.82 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,031.20
    +1.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +0.80 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.70
    +23.60 (+1.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    +0.45 (+1.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1307
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0120
    +0.0570 (+2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3524
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6210
    +0.2110 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,735.41
    +367.75 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.05
    +19.85 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.31
    -151.71 (-1.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Borregaard ASA: Reporting of transactions in Borregaard ASA's shares made by person discharging managerial responsibilities

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Borregaard
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BRGAY
  • BRRDF
Borregaard
Borregaard

14 February 2022 Borregaard ASA (“Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 7 February 2022 regarding the shares to employees programme.

The share price was fixed at NOK 152.50, after deduction of the 25% discount from the volume weighted average market price on 11 February 2022.

In connection with this programme, the following primary insiders have bought shares:

Per A. Sørlie, President & CEO has bought 413 shares. Following this transaction Per A. Sørlie owns 164,312 shares and holds 205,000 stock options in Borregaard.

Per Bjarne Lyngstad, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bought 413 shares. Following this transaction, Per Bjarne Lyngstad owns 60,915 shares and holds 66,136 stock options in Borregaard.

Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen, Executive Vice President (EVP), bought 413 shares. Following this transaction Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen owns 29,734 shares and holds 78,350 stock options in Borregaard.

Dag Arthur Aasbø, Senior Vice President (SVP), bought 413 shares. Following this transaction Dag Arthur Aasbø owns 54,715 shares and holds 50,000 stock options in Borregaard.

Ole Gunnar Jakobsen, Plant Director, Sarpsborg Site, bought 413 shares. Following this transaction Ole Gunnar Jakobsen owns 32,482 shares and holds 61,425 stock options in Borregaard.

Rolf Sveinung Heggen, General Counsel, bought 413 shares. Following this transaction Rolf Sveinung Heggen and related parties own 24,823 shares and holds 51,700 stock options in Borregaard.

Liv Longva, Senior Vice President (SVP), bought 413 shares. Following this transaction Liv Longva owns 11,398 shares and holds 38,000 stock options in Borregaard.

Kristin Misund, Senior Vice President (SVP), bought 413 shares. Following this transaction Kristin Misund owns 70,223 shares and holds 23,000 stock options in Borregaard.

Arundel Kristiansen, employee elected member of the board of Borregaard ASA, bought 413 shares. Following this transaction Arundel Kristiansen owns 906 shares in Borregaard.

Roy Kåre Appelgren, observer of the board of Borregaard ASA, bought 413 shares. Following this transaction Roy Kåre Appelgren owns 1,911 shares in Borregaard.

Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Heart pizza, free Taco Bell taco, Starbucks special and where to get more Valentine's deals

    Heart donuts and heart pizza are on the menu for Valentine's Day. Find pizza at Papa Johns and Pizza Hut and donuts at Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Went Down in Flames on Monday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) crashed and burned on Monday, plunging as much as 19.2%. Free Fire, Sea Limited's most popular video game title, was included in a list of apps that have been banned by India, according to a report by Bloomberg citing "people with knowledge of the matter." India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has forbidden a total of 54 apps that it says originated in China, citing security concerns.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Warren Buffett's investing savvy through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has made more millionaires than almost every other company in history. For instance, a $1,000 investment made in the stock when Buffett stepped in as CEO in 1965 would now be worth $18 million. The first stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio to buy is the pharma stock AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), with Berkshire's stake in AbbVie currently valued at $2 billion.

  • Meta Platforms: Time to Buy the Dip?

    Judging by the market's reaction, it isn't too excited about Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: FB) ambitions to become the metaverse leader. Instead, it would have rather just let its Facebook and Instagram platforms print money and reward shareholders. Over the last six months, Meta's stock has lost more than 40% after setting an all-time high in September.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • My Top 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Jim Cramer coined the term "FANG stocks" back in 2013, but the acronym was changed to FAANG in 2017 when Apple was added to the list. Last year Netflix's revenue rose 19% to $29.7 billion, its operating margin jumped 250 basis points to 21%, and its profits soared 85% to $11.24 per diluted share.

  • Market Check: Oil steadies amid Russian-Ukraine tensions, Travel stocks increasing, Vaccine makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports on a mixed market today amid Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • Splunk stock surges as Cisco proposes $20 Billion takeover offer

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco's $20 billion takeover offer to acquire Splunk, mixed earnings for 3M amid inflationary pressures, and how Coinbase's Super Bowl ad caused its stock to slip.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks to Buy During the Market Correction

    The Nasdaq Composite Index is off roughly 12% from its highs in November and is in correction territory. Long-time investors in the market know that a correction offers an opportunity to buy quality stocks at bargain prices. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have seen a sharper correction this year, thanks to their steep rise in the last couple of years.

  • What Does Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG.L) Share Price Indicate?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Alphabet Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOOG.L ). The company's stock received...

  • Goodyear Tire stock’s worst day in 35 years created ‘deep value’ and a good reason to buy, analyst says

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. bounced Monday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman said the stock's biggest selloff in nearly 35 years on the back of disappointing financial guidance was an "overreaction," and provided a compelling buy opportunity for investors.

  • Do Institutions Own FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of FuelCell Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCEL ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally...

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Weber Stock Sinks. Grill Maker Saw ‘Acute Supply-Chain Challenges.’

    The U.S. grill maker posts a fiscal first-quarter loss wider than analysts’ estimates and lowers its guidance for fiscal 2022.

  • Jim Simons’ Quant Hedge Fund Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Jim Simons’ quant hedge fund is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Simons’ Quant Hedge Fund Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Jim Simons is an American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager, who in 1978 founded Renaissance […]