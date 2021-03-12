U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

Borregaard ASA: Repurchase of own shares

Borregaard
·1 min read
12.03.2021: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 19 February 2021 where Borregaard announced the intent to repurchase up to 250,000 of its outstanding common stock.

Borregaard has in the period from 10 March up to and including 12 March in total purchased 40,000 own shares through broker at an average price of NOK 171.52 per share.

By these transactions, Borregaard has completed its share repurchase programme by repurchasing 250,000 shares of its outstanding common stock.

Following the completion of the above transactions, Borregaard owns a total of 457,196 of own shares, corresponding to 0.46% of Borregaard’s share capital.

Please refer to appendix for further details. The appendices can also be viewed on www.newsweb.no.


Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 Article 2 section 3.


Attachments


