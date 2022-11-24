Borregaard ASA: Share buy-back programme completed

Borregaard

24.11.2022: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 4 November 2022 where Borregaard announced the intent to repurchase up to 200,000 of its outstanding common stock. The repurchase of shares will be conducted in a period from 7 November up to and including 15 December 2022 at the latest.

Borregaard has in the period from 16 November up to and including 24 November in total purchased 100,944 own shares through broker at an average price of NOK 152.88 per share. By these transactions, Borregaard has completed its share buy-back programme by repurchasing 200,000 shares of its outstanding common stock.



Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 16.11.22 15,100 145.1570 2,191,870.70 17.11.22 14,997 145.2627 2,178,504.71 18.11.22 15,100 153.3753 2,315,967.03 21.11.22 15,040 153.9245 2,315,024.48 22.11.22 15,100 155.2395 2,344,116.45 23.11.22 15,049 160.0090 2,407,975.44 24.11.22 10,558 159.0372 1,679,114.76 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (accumulated) 99,056 142.72 14,137,649.79 Accumulated under the buy-back programme 200,000 147.85 29,570,223.36

The issuer’s holding of own shares:

Following the completion of the above transactions, Borregaard owns a total of 439,804 of own shares, corresponding to 0.44% of Borregaard’s share capital.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 Article 2 section 3 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

