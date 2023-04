Borregaard

The shares in Borregaard ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 3.25 per share as from today, 19 April 2023.



Borregaard ASA

Sarpsborg, 19 April 2023

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.