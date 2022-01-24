U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

BOS Intelligent Robotic Division Receives a $630,000 Order from an Israeli Customer

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • BOSC

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) announced today that its Intelligent Robotic Division has received a $630,000 order for an industrial robotics and automation line, from an Israeli customer.

Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO, stated: "This is a recurring order that further supports our focus on sales in Israel, to customers with ongoing extensive automation needs. We carefully choose the projects we undertake in order to reduce the development risks associated with custom made robotics and automation systems."

About BOS

BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:

  • Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting - www.BOSSupplyChain.com.

  • Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse – www.BOSRFID.com.

  • Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for the industrial and logistic processes – www.BOSROBOTICS.com.

Contact

Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, failure to successfully integrate and achieve the potential benefits of the acquisition of the business operations of Imdecol Ltd. (the Intelligent Robotics business line), uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 virus, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.


