BOS Reports First Quarter of the Year 2021 Financial Results

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.
·7 min read
Third Consecutive Profitable Quarter

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year 2021.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $7.3 million compared to $7.5 million in the comparable quarter last year. The decrease in revenues was attributed mostly to the RFID division, and reflects the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect to make up the shortfall in first-quarter revenues during the rest of 2021.

Operating profit for the first quarter increased to $234,000 compared to $110,000 in the comparable quarter last year. The increase is attributed to the improvement in the Robotics division operational results (see segment tables below).

Financial expenses in the first quarter of 2021 increased to $111,000 from $56,000 in the comparable quarter last year, due to the decrease in the exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to the Israeli Shekel.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $123,000 or $0.02 per basic share compared to a net income of $54,000 or $0.01 per basic share in the first quarter of 2020.

Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO stated: "I am encouraged by the continuing improvement in the operational results of the Robotics division that has positively affected the first quarter of the year 2021, as compared to the comparable quarter last year. We are working extensively to strengthen and develop the growth engines of our divisions, by expanding our product offerings, developing new solutions, and branching into new territories and segments. Regarding the year 2021, we reiterate our expectation for revenues in excess of $33 million and a net profit of above $1 million."

BOS will host a conference call on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. EDT - 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:
US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com

About BOS

BOS is a global provider of custom-made robots and an integrator of off-the-shelf automation systems for industrial and logistics processes. BOS also provides supply chain services, mainly for the aerospace and defense industries worldwide.

For more information, please visit our websites:

Corporate - www.boscom.com | Robotics– www.imdecol.com

RFID – www.dimex.co.il | Supply Chain – www.odem.co.il

Contact:
Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, failure to successfully integrate and achieve the potential benefits of the acquisition of the business operations of Imdecol Ltd. (the Robotics business line), inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

Year ended

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Revenues

$

7,328

$

7,468

$

33,551

Cost of revenues

5,648

5,784

27,433

Gross profit

1,680

1,684

6,118

Operating costs and expenses:

Research and development

60

18

112

Sales and marketing

952

1,107

3,922

General and administrative

434

449

1,747

Impairment of Goodwill and intangible assets

-

-

988

Total operating costs and expenses

1,446

1,574

6,769

Operating Income (loss)

234

110

(651

)

Financial expenses, net

(111

)

(56

)

(348

)

Other income, net

-

-

39

Net income (loss)

$

123

$

54

$

(960

)

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.02

$

0.01

$

(0.22

)

Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share

5,157

4,258

4,298

Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share

5,185

4,258

4,298


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,662

$

1,036

Restricted bank deposits

136

140

Trade receivables

8,961

9,172

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

1,173

1,311

Inventories

5,841

4,871

Total current assets

17,772

16,530

LONG-TERM ASSETS

62

59

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

949

956

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET

985

767

OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

35

40

GOODWILL

4,676

4,676

Total assets

$

24,479

$

23,028


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2021

December 31,
2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Current maturities of long term loans

$

786

$

815

Operating lease liabilities, current

459

557

Trade payables

5,327

5,492

Employees and payroll accruals

805

985

Deferred revenues

739

601

Advances net of inventory in process

230

68

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

111

391

Total current liabilities

8,457

8,909

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

Long-term loans, net of current maturities

984

1,216

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

652

367

Long term deferred revenues

197

303

Accrued severance pay

335

364

Total long-term liabilities

2,168

2,250

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

13,854

11,869

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

24,479

$

23,028


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)


Three months ended
March 31,

Year ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2020

Operating income (loss)

$

234

$

110

$

(651

)

Add:

Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets

-

-

988

Amortization of intangible assets

5

26

40

Stock-based compensation

15

21

65

Depreciation

54

71

270

EBITDA

$

308

$

228

$

712


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)

RFID

Supply
Chain
Solutions

Intelligent
Robotics

Intercompany

Consolidated

Three months ended March 31,
2021

Revenues

$

2,948

$

3,954

$

454

$

(28

)

$

7,328

Gross profit

$

848

$

648

$

184

$

-

$

1,680

Operating income (loss)

$

247

$

57

$

(70

)

$

-

$

234



RFID

Supply
Chain
Solutions

Intelligent
Robotics

Intercompany

Consolidated

Three months ended March 31,
2020

Revenues

$

3,305

$

4,081

$

104

$

(22

)

$

7,468

Gross profit (loss)

$

940

$

858

$

(114

)

$

-

$

1,684

Operating income (loss)

$

321

$

184

$

(395

)

$

-

$

110


RFID

Supply
Chain
Solutions

Intelligent
Robotics

Intercompany

Consolidated

Year ended December 31,
2020

Revenues

$

12,455

$

18,594

$

2,502

$

-

$

33,551

Gross profit (loss)

$

3,265

$

3,724

$

(871

)

$

-

$

6,118

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

-

$

(988

)

-

(988

)

Operating income (loss)

$

941

$

1,130

$

(2,722

)

$

-

$

(651

)


