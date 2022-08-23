BOS Reports Second Quarter of the Year 2022 Financial Results
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- BOSC
Growth of 12% in Revenues as compared to Second Quarter of 2021
RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the second quarter of the year 2022.
Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 grew by 12% to $10.3 million from $9.2 million in the comparable quarter last year.
Gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2022 improved to 21.4%, compared to 17.3% in the comparable quarter last year.
Operating profit for the second quarter grew by 315% to $537,000 compared to an operating profit of $129,000 in the comparable quarter last year.
EBITDA for the second quarter increased to $652,000 from $207,000 in the comparable quarter last year.
Financial expenses for the second quarter of 2022 increased to $378,000 compared to a financial income of $13,000 in the comparable quarter last year. This increase in expenses is attributed to foreign exchange differences between the Israeli NIS and the US dollar.
As of June 30, 2022, we had $3.2 million of net assets linked to the Israeli NIS. The devaluation of the Israeli NIS against the US dollar by 10.2% during the second quarter of 2022 caused expenses in the amount of $320,000. Conversely, this devaluation reduced our operating expenses by approximately $40,000. The devaluation of the US dollar against the Israeli NIS commencing July 1, 2022, is expected to generate income from foreign exchange differences in the third quarter of 2022.
As a result of the above, net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $159,000 or $0.03 per basic share compared to a net income of $141,000 or $0.03 per basic share in the comparable quarter last year.
Eyal Cohen, BOS's CEO stated: "I am encouraged by the growth of 27.6% in revenues and of 175% in operating profit in the first six months of the year 2022 as compared to the corresponding period last year. We have a relatively strong backlog that is expected to support this trend in the second half of 2022. This advances us towards meeting our financial targets for the year 2022, which are revenues of over $35 million (compared to $33.6 million in the year 2021) and net income in excess of $1 million (compared to a net income of $451,000 in the year 2021.)”
Ziv Dekel, BOS's Chairman stated: “During the first half of 2022, the Company continued the execution of its turnaround process, which has led to encouraging financial results. Led by Eyal, BOS' management is focused on growth initiatives, and is working diligently towards realizing its potential.”
BOS will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. EDT - 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management's presentation.
To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:
US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.
For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com
About BOS
BOS provides services and systems for inventory production and management in three channels:
Services – The Supply Chain division provides inventory procurement and kitting.
Integration – the RFID division provides off-the-shelf software and equipment to track and manage inventory in the production floor and warehouse.
Development – the Intelligent Robotics division develops and builds custom-made robotic cells for industrial and logistic processes.
Contact:
Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, failure to successfully integrate and achieve the potential benefits of the acquisition of the business operations of Imdecol Ltd. (the Robotics business line) and of Dagesh Inventory Counting and Maintenance Ltd., inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$
21,138
$
16,557
$
10,350
$
9,229
Cost of revenues
16,667
13,274
8,130
7,626
Gross profit
4,471
3,283
2,220
1,603
Operating costs and expenses:
Research and development
87
114
36
54
Sales and marketing
2,340
1,929
1,176
977
General and administrative
999
877
471
443
Acquisition expenses
44
-
-
-
Total operating costs and expenses
3,470
2,920
1,683
1,474
Operating income
1,001
363
537
129
Financial income (expenses), net
(529
)
(98
)
(378
)
13
Income before taxes on income
472
265
159
142
Taxes on income
-
(1
)
-
(1
)
Net income
$
472
$
264
$
159
$
141
Basic and diluted net income per share
$
0.09
$
0.05
$
0.03
$
0.03
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
basic net income per share
5,395
5,188
5,538
5,219
Weighted average number of shares used in computing
diluted net income per share
5,438
5,216
5,570
5,252
Number of outstanding shares as of June 30, 2022 and 2021
5,702
5,224
5,702
5,224
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,120
$
1,875
Restricted bank deposits
130
242
Trade receivables
10,039
9,209
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
1,324
977
Inventories
5,618
5,567
Total current assets
18,231
17,870
LONG-TERM ASSETS
160
150
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET
1,373
1,097
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET
721
944
OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
548
20
GOODWILL
4,895
4,676
Total assets
$
25,928
$
24,757
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current maturities of long term loans
$
573
$
740
Operating lease liabilities, current
352
538
Trade payables
6,031
5,200
Employees and payroll accruals
992
996
Deferred revenues
422
917
Advances net of inventory in process
144
249
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
335
112
Total current liabilities
8,849
8,752
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Long-term loans, net of current maturities
317
681
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
403
565
Long term deferred revenues
327
132
Accrued severance pay
249
280
Total long-term liabilities
1,296
1,658
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
15,783
14,347
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
25, 928
$
24,757
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
Six months ended
Three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operating income
$
1,001
$
363
$
537
$
129
Add:
Amortization of intangible assets
45
10
31
5
Stock-based compensation
50
31
25
16
Depreciation
118
111
60
57
EBITDA
$
1,214
$
515
$
653
$
207
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
RFID
Supply
Intelligent
Intercompany
Consolidated
Six months ended June 30,
2022
Revenues
$
7,693
$
12,873
$
572
$
-
$
21,138
Gross profit (loss)
1,915
2,575
(19
)
-
4,471
Allocated operating expenses
1,209
1,585
271
-
3,065
Acquisition expenses
44
-
-
-
44
Unallocated operating expenses*
-
-
-
361
Income (loss) from operations
$
662
$
990
$
(290
)
-
1,001
Financial expenses and tax on income
(529
)
Net income
$
472
RFID
Supply
Intelligent
Intercompany
Consolidated
Six months ended June 30,
2021
Revenues
$
6,322
$
9,249
$
1,036
$
(50
)
$
16,557
Gross profit
1,553
1,699
31
-
3,283
Allocated operating expenses
1,112
1,148
336
-
2,596
Unallocated operating expenses*
324
Income (loss) from operations
$
441
$
551
$
(305
)
363
Financial expenses and tax on income
$
(99
)
Net income
$
264
* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
RFID
Supply
Intelligent
Intercompany
Consolidated
Three months ended June 30,
2022
Revenues
$
3,590
$
6,366
$
394
$
-
$
10,350
Gross profit
885
1,332
3
-
2,220
Allocated operating expenses
566
809
129
-
1,504
Unallocated operating expenses*
-
179
Income (loss) from operations
$
319
$
523
$
(126
)
-
537
Financial expenses and tax on income
378
Net income
$
159
RFID
Supply
Intelligent
Intercompany
Consolidated
Three months ended June 30,
2021
Revenues
$
3,374
$
5,295
$
582
$
(22
)
$
9,229
Gross profit (loss)
706
1,050
(153
)
-
1,603
Allocated operating expenses
567
612
138
-
1,319
Unallocated operating expenses*
155
-
-
-
Income (loss) from operations
$
139
$
438
$
(291
)
-
129
Financial income and tax on income
12
Net income
$
141
* Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but are general to the group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.