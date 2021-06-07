U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,229.50
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,600.00
    -16.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,848.75
    +44.50 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,321.00
    +3.60 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    -0.56 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    27.97
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2188
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0090 (+0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    16.42
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4168
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3900
    +0.1610 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,524.66
    -3,110.30 (-8.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    905.32
    -82.13 (-8.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.22
    +8.18 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,052.68
    +33.44 (+0.12%)
     
Bosch opens $1.2 billion chip plant in Germany

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Germany technology and parts supplier Robert Bosch opened a €1 billion ($1.2 billion) chip factory in Dresden, Germany on Monday, the single largest investment in the company’s history. The plant, which will mainly supply automotive customers, is a major signal that connected and electric vehicles are here to stay.

“Regardless of which powertrain we talk about … always we need a semiconductor and sensor,” Bosch’s executive vice president of automotive electronics Jens Fabrowsky told TechCrunch.

The plant will handle front-of-the-line processing, or wafer fabrication, in the semiconductor manufacturing process. The 300-millimeter wafers will be sent to partners, typically in Asia, to do packaging and assembly of the semiconductors.

300 millimeters is a “new field of technology,” Fabrowsky explained. As opposed to the 150- or 200-millimeter wafers that are produced at Bosch’s nearby factory in Reutlingen, Germany, the larger wafer size offers greater economies of scale because you can produce more individual chips per wafer.

The 77,500-square-foot plant will run on what Bosch calls “AIoT,” a term that combines artificial intelligence and Internet of Things to denote a fully connected and data-driven system that’s unique to the facility. Bosch will not only have real-time data on the approximately 100 machines, but also on the power, water and other aspects of the facility — up to 500 pages of data per second, Fabrowsky said. The AI-driven algorithm should detect an anomaly from any of the connected sensors immediately.

Despite its high levels of automation, the plant will employ around 700 people once it is fully operational.

It is unclear whether the plant will help resolve the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, which has forced automakers like General Motors and Ford to slash production volumes and temporarily shutter manufacturing facilities.

“At the point when we decided [to build the plant] it was purely driven by technology,” Fabrowsky said. “It was clear we needed to go into 300 [millimeters], and we needed to invest in some more capacity.”

The facility will begin production in July with chips for power tools before beginning production on automotive chips in September. It generally takes over 20 weeks to make a semiconductor chip, Fabrowsky said, including 600 individual steps in the wafer facility alone.

The company will also be investing €50 million ($61 million) to extend the clean room facilities at its Reutlingen plant, Bosch board member Harald Kroeger said at a media briefing Monday.

Bosch has applied to Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy under a microelectronics investment program to subsidize expenditures for the plant of up to €200 million ($244 million). It must submit evidence of expenditures before it receives the funds, a Bosch spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Arrival’s Denis Sverdlov on the new era of car manufacturing

Bosch sees a place for renewable fuels, challenging proposed European Union engine ban

