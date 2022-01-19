U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

Bosch Power Tools Adds to its Miter Saw Lineup with the GCM18V-12SD, GCM18V-10SD and GCM18V-07S Models

·5 min read

Trio of tools in the PROFACTOR™ System provide pros with product options to fit their project needs from lightweight to heavy-duty

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools, the global leader for power tools and power tool accessories, announced the launch of three cordless miter saws under the PROFACTOR System including the GCM18V-12SD, GCM18V-10SD and GCM18V-07S, providing users with tool options at varying price points to align their budget needs. At the core of this miter saw collection are features that increase accuracy, precision and provide a large cut capacity allowing for ease of custom piece creation. Additionally, for pros with a variety of tasks from carpentry to framing, the miter saw collection's Biturbo Brushless Technology allows for fast smooth cutting demonstrating similar power to a corded saw.

Bosch&#xae; Power Tools announces three new cordless miter saws under the PROFACTOR&#x002122; System including the GCM18V-12SD, GCM18V-10SD and GCM18V-07S, providing users with reliable tool options at varying price points.
Bosch® Power Tools announces three new cordless miter saws under the PROFACTOR™ System including the GCM18V-12SD, GCM18V-10SD and GCM18V-07S, providing users with reliable tool options at varying price points.

"We are very excited to add three new miter saw models to our premium PROFACTOR System, allowing for pros to find the right tool to match their project and budget needs," said Corey Hinkel, Product Manager for Bosch Power Tools. "This new trio and generation of miter saws provide a range of enhanced features to better ensure the tool's mobility and stabilization when cutting into a variety of materials. From shadow LED cut lines on the 12-inch model, to a portable and compact design making transportation easy, the GCM18V series provides a seamless experience for pros, no matter the job.

Features

While there are slight differences between the miter saws in this product line, the tools have been engineered with cut quality and consistency in mind for larger and smaller projects alike.

  • High Power-PROFACTOR: Tool performance provides the strength and power to cut through the toughest of hardwoods. These tools are optimized for use on both CORE18V 8.0ah and CORE18V 12.0ah PROFACTOR batteries for optimal performance and runtime.

  • Tools Built with Accuracy and Precision in Mind: The miter saw's built-in shadow LED cut line on the 12-inch model provides a tool adjustment-free cutline and its precisely centered sliding bars create a smooth and easy saw sliding motion while in use.

  • Large Cut Capacity: The collection's large working capacities can cut custom-size pieces with ease for small home projects to industrial worksites.

  • Accessory Compatibility: Each tool's design allows for seamless blade usage, increasing the number of accessories that are compatible with the miter saws.

The GCM18V-12SD, GCM18V-10SD, and GCM18V-07S saws all come with an 8.0Ah battery kit, a limited lifetime warranty and will be available online and in stores for purchase nationwide in winter of 2022.

For more information on the new Miter Saw Collection and other Bosch products, visit our new Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American diverse power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Located throughout North America as part of the global power tools division, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale for power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories and measuring tools. For more information, call toll-free 877-BOSCH-99 (877-267-2499) or visit www.boschtools.com.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 34,700 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2020. According to preliminary figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $13.1 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 394,500 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of $87.1 billion in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 126 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.2171

(PRNewsfoto/Bosch Power Tools)
(PRNewsfoto/Bosch Power Tools)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bosch-power-tools-adds-to-its-miter-saw-lineup-with-the-gcm18v-12sd-gcm18v-10sd-and-gcm18v-07s-models-301463932.html

SOURCE Bosch Power Tools

