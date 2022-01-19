U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

New Bosch Power Tools GKS18V-26L PROFACTOR™ 18V Circular Saw Packs the Power of a Corded Tool into a Cordless Design

·5 min read

Fueled by a CORE18V battery, this newly engineered model brings an extra dose of long-lasting precision cutting to every project

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools, the global leader for power tools and power tool accessories, announced the latest addition to its circular saw line with the introduction of the GKS18V-26L PROFACTOR™ 18V Strong Arm 7-1/4-inch Blade Left Circular Saw. Ergonomically designed for user comfort, the GKS18V-26L brings the Bosch Power Tool's coveted BITURBO BRUSHLESS™ technology to the core of the tool allowing for increased power, while completing a variety of heavy-duty projects. The GKS18V-26L circular saw offers pros the ideal cordless tool with build-in features to provide added mobility and visibility on the job, meeting their cutting needs.

Bosch&#xae; Power Tools packs the punch of a corded tool in a cordless design with the new GKS18V-26L PROFACTOR&#x002122; 18V Strong Arm 7-1/4-inch Blade Left Circular Saw.
Bosch® Power Tools packs the punch of a corded tool in a cordless design with the new GKS18V-26L PROFACTOR™ 18V Strong Arm 7-1/4-inch Blade Left Circular Saw.

"With this new blade left 7-1/4-inch saw, we are excited to provide users more flexibility for cutting ergonomics while maintaining the same great PROFACTOR performance that has been proven with our 7-1/4-inch blade right saws," said Anastasia Llamas, Product Manager for Bosch Power Tools. "The new cordless circular saw allows for greater visibility when pushing the saw with your right hand due to the blade left orientation and auxiliary handle allowing for precise, straight motions."

Features and Benefits

With a wide array of features to enhance the tool's cutting power to provide an accurate cut every time, the GKS18V-26L is primed and ready to go to work inside the home or on a busy construction site.

  • Blade Left Design: Provides a clearer view of the blade for better cut-line visibility when held in the right hand, while also keeping the tool balance to the right, perfect for rip cuts.

  • Pivoting Dust Port: Rotates 360° directing dust or optional vacuum hose away from the user's body when saw is held in either hand.

  • Electronic Convenience Brake: Feature quickly stops the blade for less downtime between repeated cuts.

  • Cut-line LED: Illuminates workpiece cutting area for increased visibility.

  • 2-5/8-inch Cut Capacity: Allows for easy cutting through 2X material across entire bevel range.

  • Auxiliary Handle – Handle designed to sit at an exacting height to allow for 2X guided straight cuts.

  • 50° Bevel Range – Provides a bevel lock in the front of the saw.

Specifications

The GKS18V-26L PROFACTOR™ 18V Strong Arm 7-1/4-inch Blade Left Circular Saw specifications include:

  • Voltage: 18V

  • Blade Diameter: 7-1/4-inch

  • RPM: 5,000

  • Electric Brake

  • Cutting Capacity 0° (45°/50°): 2-5/8-inch (1-7/8-inch | 1-11/16-inch)

  • Bevel range: 0-50°

Along with the GKS18V-26L PROFACTOR™ 18V Strong Arm 7-1/4-inch Blade Left Circular Saw, the companion tool kit offers quality accessories supporting the product's peak performance. Product package includes 7-1/4-inch 24-Tooth Edge Circular Saw Blade, hex wrench, GBA18V80 18V CORE18V lithium-ion 8.0 Ah PROFACTOR™ performance battery, BC1880 18V fast charger, and a carrying bag.

The GKS18V-26L PROFACTOR™ 18V Strong Arm 7-1/4-inch Blade Left Circular Saw comes with a limited lifetime warranty and will be available online and in store nationwide spring of 2022.

For more information on the new grinder and other Bosch Power Tools products, visit our new Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American diverse power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Located throughout North America as part of the global power tools division, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale for power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories and measuring tools. For more information, call toll-free 877-BOSCH-99 (877-267-2499) or visit www.boschtools.com.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 34,700 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2020. According to preliminary figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $13.1 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 394,500 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of $87.1 billion in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 126 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.2171

(PRNewsfoto/Bosch Power Tools)
(PRNewsfoto/Bosch Power Tools)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-bosch-power-tools-gks18v-26l-profactor-18v-circular-saw-packs-the-power-of-a-corded-tool-into-a-cordless-design-301463945.html

SOURCE Bosch Power Tools

